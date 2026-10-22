Tony's Roofs Urges Knoxville Homeowners To Address Hidden Roof Damage Before Winter Weather Arrives

Knoxville's combination of summer heat, strong thunderstorms, fluctuating temperatures, and winter precipitation can gradually wear down residential roofs

- Jacqueline LaneKNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Tony's Roofs Urges Knoxville Homeowners to Address Hidden Roof Damage Before Winter Weather ArrivesLocally owned East Tennessee roofing company warns that overlooked shingle damage, aging roof components, and minor leaks can lead to costly repairs.As East Tennessee prepares for colder temperatures, heavy rainfall, and unpredictable winter weather, Knoxville-based roofing contractor Tony's Roofs is encouraging homeowners to address potential roofing problems before seasonal conditions make existing damage worse.The company, which serves Knoxville and surrounding East Tennessee communities, is drawing attention to an issue roofing professionals encounter regularly: homeowners waiting until visible water damage appears inside their homes before having their roofs examined.According to Jacqueline Lane, Owner and Operator of Tony's Roofs, some of the most expensive roofing problems begin with damage that could easily go unnoticed from the ground."One of the biggest things we hear from homeowners is, 'We didn't know anything was wrong because it wasn't leaking,'" said Lane. "What people don't realize is that water can get underneath shingles, around pipe boots, or behind flashing long before it ever shows up on your ceiling. By the time you notice that ugly brown spot, the damage may already be done."East Tennessee Weather Creates Challenges for Aging RoofsKnoxville's combination of summer heat, strong thunderstorms, fluctuating temperatures, and winter precipitation can gradually wear down residential roofing systems.Tony's Roofs identifies missing or lifted shingles, excessive granule loss, deteriorated flashing, and damaged pipe boots as common concerns that warrant professional attention.While these conditions do not necessarily require complete roof replacement, neglecting them can allow moisture to reach roof decking, insulation, and interior building materials.Lane says fall presents a practical opportunity for homeowners to address roofing concerns before freezing temperatures and winter storms complicate repairs."East Tennessee weather doesn't exactly give anybody a heads-up," Lane said. "It'll be warm enough to wash your truck one afternoon and freezing the next morning. Your roof takes that beating year after year, and eventually something's going to give."Company Encourages Repairs When Replacement Is UnnecessaryAlong with raising awareness about seasonal roof damage, Tony's Roofs is emphasizing the importance of evaluating repair options before committing to a full replacement.The company provides residential roof repairs, replacements, metal roofing, storm damage services, gutters, and insurance claims assistance.With more than 40 years of roofing experience behind the business, Tony's Roofs focuses on determining whether an existing roofing system can be repaired or whether replacement is the more practical long-term investment."Nobody wants to hear they need to spend thousands of dollars on a roof," Lane explained. "And we're not going to tell somebody they need a replacement if a repair will take care of the problem. But we're also not going to patch something that's beyond saving and pretend we've fixed it. Homeowners deserve to know exactly what they're dealing with."Preventative Inspections May Reduce Unexpected ExpensesTony's Roofs recommends that homeowners seek professional evaluations when they notice missing shingles, recurring leaks, ceiling discoloration, or significant debris accumulating in gutters.The company also encourages homeowners to document suspected storm damage and have affected roofing areas examined before additional weather events occur."Most people don't budget for a roof emergency right before Christmas," Lane added. "If we can help somebody catch an issue early and avoid a much bigger mess, that's a win in my book."Tony's Roofs continues to provide free estimates for residential roofing projects throughout the Knoxville area.About Tony's RoofsTony's Roofs is a locally owned and operated, licensed and insured roofing contractor based in Knoxville, Tennessee. With more than 40 years of roofing experience, the company specializes in residential roof replacements, roof repairs, asphalt shingles, metal roofing, gutters, storm damage restoration, and insurance claims assistance. Tony's Roofs serves homeowners throughout Knoxville and surrounding East Tennessee communities.Tonys Roofs865-455-3820

J.R LANE

East Tennessee Roofing Resource Center

+1 865-455-3820

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Tony's Roofs Urges Knoxville Homeowners to Address Hidden Roof Damage Before Winter Weather Arrives News Provided By Tonys Roofs October 22, 2026, 17:17 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Emergency Services, Retail



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