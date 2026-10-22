Recruiting For Good Launches Girls Travel Scholarship 'See The World For Good'

Recruiting for Good Created The Most fulfilling Gig for Girls to See The World for Good

Recruiting for Good Created The Most fulfilling Gig for Girls to See The World for Good

Love to Gift Your Daughter/Granddaughter the ultimate paid gig participate in Recruiting for Good to earn one of our coveted spots Made Just for You!

Love to Gift Your Daughter/Granddaughter the ultimate paid gig participate in Recruiting for Good to earn one of our coveted spots Made Just for You!

Love to hire the best talent and support girls; retain recruiting for Good to find talented professionals and prepare girls for life The Staffing Solution Made for Your Company

Boutique Staffing Agency Empowers Next-Gen American Girls in 4th and 5th Grade to Earn Milestone Travel Funding by Completing Creative Work Gigs for One Year

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SANTA MONICA, CA - Recruiting for Good, a boutique staffing agency known for channeling corporate recruitment fees into local social initiatives, has officially launched "See The World for Good," a premier earned travel scholarship program.The innovative campaign introduces a structured, year-long framework designed to empower Next-Gen American girls in the 4th and 5th grades to fund their own milestone journeys through meaningful, creative work. By converting traditional talent placement fees into direct youth funding, the self-funded initiative moves beyond traditional classroom boundaries to teach young students self-reliance, patience, and critical workforce skills.Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good, adds, "The Sweetest Gigs prepare exceptionally talented girls for life; girls on our gigs learn sweet skills, success habits, positive values, financial literacy ('learn to earn'), and use their talent for good!"Refining the Circle of Excellence: Nomination Eligibility StandardsThe program thrives because it builds upon an already rock-solid foundation. Girls must come from families where positive values already exist-where appreciation, gratitude, hard work, and sacrifice are second nature.Strict Nomination & Family CriteriaTo secure a coveted spot in this high-impact mentorship program, the nominee's family must meet the following baseline standards:. 10 Years of Proven Community Impact: Parents of girls on gigs must have a documented track record of making a meaningful difference in their local community for at least 10 years.. Active Professional Footprint: Parents must maintain an active, professional LinkedIn profile.. Geographic Focus: The nominee and her family must currently reside within the United States.How "See The World for Good" WorksThrough 'The Sweetest Gigs', exceptionally talented girls complete 10 fulfilling and meaningful creative projects (gigs) per year to earn a $1,000 travel scholarship reward. Instead of receiving a handout, girls learn to build success habits, exercise patience, and earn their very own:. Elementary School Graduation Trip.. Bat Mitzvah Celebration/Quincenera.. Sweet 16 Adventure.Carlos Cymerman adds; "Girls can work on gigs and earn $1000 every year; or save money and after three years earn a coveted all-inclusive Three Days to Party in Paris trip ($4500 value) sponsored by Recruiting for Good! The perfect mom daughter, or granddaughter and grandma trip."How Girls Enter the Program (Land Year Long Paid Gig)The initiative is built for exceptionally motivated 4th and 5th-grade girls who love to earn trips over the next three years. To maintain a high standard of personal development and mentorship, spots are strictly limited. Girls must be nominated by our incredible community of supporters, including:. Successful Referral Collaborators: professional men and women who participate in our corporate staffing referral program (Earn 3 Days to Party Trip ).. Former Candidates: Elite professionals we have successfully helped place throughout Recruiting for Good's history.. Client Companies: Values-driven businesses that retain Recruiting for Good recruitment services.Carlos Cymerman adds, "We love to include in 'The Sweetest Gigs' girls with Autism, and Down Syndrome who love to draw. We will design special gigs just for them to complete, be fulfilled, and succeed. Helping to build their self-confidence and self-esteem; while having fun!"About Recruiting for GoodSince 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a premier boutique recruitment firm based in Santa Monica, California, helping companies find talented professionals in Accounting, Finance, Engineering, Human Resources, Marketing, and Operations. The firm is deeply committed to a purpose-driven business model, using its commercial placement success to fund community initiatives and mentoring work programs like The Sweetest Gigs, which prepares young girls for life and leadership.About The Sweetest Gigs and See The World for GoodThe Gig for 10 Exceptional Girls (Every Year)Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been running 'The Sweetest Gigs' for exceptionally talented girls; teaching sweet skills, success habits, and positive values. Starting in 2027, girls who land our one year gig 'work on 10 creative fulfilling and meaningful projects (gigs) per year to earn a $1000 travel scholarship to See The World for Good.'About Three Days to PartyThe All-Inclusive Trip 'Experience Best Festivals in Europe'Airfare, dine at 'Michelin Star Restaurant', and stay at 5-star hotelThree Days to Party is a meaningful travel gifting reward created by Recruiting for Good for value-driven professionals. Every year, Recruiting for Good is committed to helping 10 professionals who have made a difference in the community for 25 years fund and gift all-inclusive, unique festival trips to celebrate 25-year anniversaries/friendships, and 50th birthdays. Program recipients experience the best cultural festivals in Europe, dine Michelin-starred restaurants, and stay at five-star hotels. Professionals participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help fund The Sweetest Gigs (a specialized mentoring program for girls) and earn bespoke trips to gift and improve the life of loved ones. Participate and nominate a girl to See The World for Good (the most meaningful gig preparing girls for life).About Sorority Sisters PartyLove to catch up with your sorority sisters, party in Napa and support Girl causes? Participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to earn three days to party in Napa; $1000 for airfare, dine at French Laundry (earn 'Silver Experience' for four girlfriends), and 2 night stay at Napa Archer Hotel. Participate and nominate a girl to See The World for Good (the most meaningful gig preparing girls for life).

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Chef Awesome is a talented girl who started working on The Sweetest Gigs when she was 10 years old. She works on different creative gigs and earns gift cards!

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Recruiting for Good Launches Girls Travel Scholarship 'See The World for Good' News Provided By Recruiting for Good October 22, 2026, 17:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Travel & Tourism Industry



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