Centre Technologies Acquires Jackson Technical, Expanding Its Commitment To Oklahoma Businesses

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Centre Technologies announced today the acquisition of Jackson Technical, a Tulsa-based IT services company.

- Tim Jackson, President of Jackson TechnicalTULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Centre Technologies, a managed services, business applications, and cybersecurity provider serving Texas and Oklahoma and backed by LightBay Capital, announced today the acquisition of Jackson Technical, a Tulsa-based IT services company recognized for its deep community involvement and long-standing customer relationships.For nearly three decades, Jackson Technical has earned the trust of organizations across the Tulsa area by delivering responsive technology support backed by genuine relationships. As businesses face evolving pressure to keep up with cybersecurity threats and emerging technologies, Centre and Jackson Technical are bringing together complementary strengths to help customers navigate those challenges with greater confidence."What attracted us to Jackson Technical was the reputation they built in Tulsa and the way they've supported their customers over the years," said Chris Pace, CEO and Founder of Centre Technologies. "They've become a trusted partner to businesses throughout the community because they focus on understanding customer needs and helping solve real business problems. That approach mirrors how we operate at Centre. We've always believed businesses deserve enterprise-level expertise delivered through personalized service and a local touch, and we're excited to continue that alongside the Jackson Technical team.""The acquisition will give Jackson Technical customers access to broader technology resources while preserving the local and trusted relationships that have defined their experience for years. Customers will continue working with the people who understand their business and their goals while accessing the expanded expertise, solutions, and resources available through Centre Technologies.As organizations look for guidance around cloud strategy, cybersecurity resilience, ERP solutions, and the practical adoption of AI, they will now have access to a deeper bench of consultants and specialists through Centre Technologies. That expanded expertise will help customers move forward with initiatives ranging from cloud adoption and cybersecurity maturity to strategic AI planning and ERP modernization through Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.“After 27 years of building Jackson Technical, choosing the right partner for our next chapter was incredibly important to me," said Tim Jackson, President at Jackson Technical, about his decision to join the Centre Technologies team. "Centre stood out because they share our commitment to taking care of clients, investing in employees, and building relationships for the long term. They bring additional resources, expertise, and capabilities that will allow us to do even more for our clients, while preserving the people and relationships that have made Jackson Technical successful. I'm genuinely excited about what we'll be able to accomplish together. Finally, I want to thank the M&A team at ClearRidge team for helping make this partnership happen with Centre.”The acquisition continues to advance Centre's investment in Oklahoma. Over the past several years, the company has steadily expanded its presence across the state while maintaining a strong focus on delivering local support backed by enterprise-level expertise."Oklahoma will be an important growth market for Centre," Pace added. "We're committed to building something meaningful by partnering with people that have earned the trust of their communities. Jackson Technical is exactly that kind of company. We're excited to build on that foundation while creating new opportunities for both customers and employees."While Centre remains focused on serving businesses throughout Oklahoma, Texas, and the broader central US region, the company continues to evaluate opportunities that align with its culture, customer-first philosophy, and long-term growth strategy.ClearRidge Capital served as the exclusive financial advisor to Jackson Technical in connection with this acquisition.

Emily Kirk

Centre Technologies

+1 512-721-9144

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Centre Technologies Acquires Jackson Technical, Expanding Its Commitment to Oklahoma Businesses News Provided By Centre Technologies October 22, 2026, 17:20 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Energy Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Manufacturing



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