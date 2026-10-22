Vitek IP Announces The Availability Of The Video Analytics Solutions Patent Portfolio

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vitek IP, LLC announced that they are the exclusive representative to sell the Video Analytics Solutions patent portfolio originally developed by Scenera, Inc., a provider of smart infrastructure platforms and AI video analytics.Consisting of 20 U.S. patents, the Video Analytics Solutions patent portfolio provides systems and methods for analyzing videos and images in end-to-end video management ecosystems. The patented inventions describe custom image processing applications deployed across edge-based, on-premises, on-device, and in-the-cloud environments. Also supported is the integration of third-party video analytics applications in distributed management systems.One key patent describes a system for generating contextual understandings of activities in multi-camera scenes. The system includes video management software that performs advanced image-understanding to monitor events across multiple camera views and to associate related events to generate high-level insights. The system can identify patterns, offer predictions and situational awareness, and determine unusual activity occurring in monitored scenes. This patent has 14 years of life remaining and is currently being implemented by several major providers of video analytics solutions.Another key patent describes a method for developing and implementing custom workflows for image-understanding applications. The patented solution enables creating custom workflows for use on video analytics applications deployed in distributed systems without managing the underlying details. This patent has 14 years of remaining life and is being implemented by leading companies offering monitored video management and computer vision technologies.A third key patent describes a system that produces AI-assisted insights about captured video by requesting relevant image-understanding workflows and processing pipelines to run. The end-to-end video analysis operations include sensor data processing, AI-based image-understanding, and delivery of results for further application processing. This patent has 10 years of remaining life and is being implemented in video management and computer vision offerings from several major technology companies.Vitek IP has developed confidential claim charts outlining the value of the patented technology and its demonstrated use by many leading providers of intelligent video analytics platforms.The Video Analytics Solutions patent portfolio offers the opportunity to acquire patented solutions that are highly relevant to a range of companies in the rapidly expanding video analytics management ecosystem and computer vision analytics segments.Offers for the patent portfolio will be reviewed as they are received, and the patent owner intends to finalize a transaction in Q1 2027. To receive an overview of the portfolio or detailed market materials, contact....About Vitek IP, LLC. Founded by a team with over four decades of experience in IP and tech, Vitek's patent consultancy, brokerage group, and research organization provides clients exceptional guidance navigating the patent landscape. Vitek team members have developed and managed hundreds of patent transaction engagements for the world's largest telecommunications, software, and computer companies. For more information, visit .

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Vitek IP Announces the Availability of the Video Analytics Solutions Patent Portfolio News Provided By Vitek IP October 22, 2026, 17:21 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Education, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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