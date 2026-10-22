Fintech Studios Launches MCP Connector 1.1, Turn AI Assistants From Research Tools To Active Market & Regulatory Agents

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Users of Claude, Perplexity and other MCP-compatible assistants can set up personal collections, market & regulatory monitoring, and cited AI daily briefs

- Jim Tousignant, CEONEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FinTech Studios, the AI -native market and regulatory intelligence data platform, today released version 1.1 of its connector for AI assistants, built on the Model Context Protocol (MCP), the open standard that lets AI tools securely connect to outside data and services. The update adds write capabilities, so a professional who researches a market, company or regulator with their assistant can ask that same assistant to keep watching it, with cited analysis delivered on a schedule they choose.MCP Connector Version 1.0 brought FinTech Studios' cited financial and regulatory intelligence into the AI assistants like Claude, Perplexity and ChatGPT that professionals already use every day: search across a global news archive and the open web, trending markets and entities, summaries in which every claim links to its source, and access to users' saved collections, insight channels and daily briefs. The new MCP Connector Version 1.1 closes the loop between asking a question and acting on the answer. Users can now have their AI assistant create a collection to track a topic, portfolio, regulator or prediction market; refine what that collection tracks; schedule an AI-written analysis of it; and add that analysis to their personalized daily brief.The latest release is built with the controls that regulated institutions expect. The AI assistant asks the user to confirm every change before it is made, and the connector can only create and update items. It cannot delete anything or send anything on the user's behalf.“The first wave of AI assistants made it easy to ask a question. The real value for a portfolio manager, an advisor or a compliance officer is in what happens after the answer,” said Jim Tousignant, Founder and CEO of FinTech Studios.“With FinTech Studios MCP Connector Version 1.1, the conversation where you discover a risk or an opportunity becomes the place where you set up the monitoring for it. Use FinTech Studios MCP connector in Claude, Perplexity or ChatGPT to research a market sell-off at 10 a.m. and have a scheduled AI analysis in your morning brief the next day, without opening another application. That is what agentic intelligence should look like in financial services: useful, sourced, integrated where a user works and under the user's control.”“Our customers have told us they don't want another dashboard. They want intelligence delivered where they already work,” said Russell Stohr, Chief Revenue Officer of FinTech Studios.“Version 1.1 lets any professional, from an individual advisor on our Free plan to an enterprise research or compliance team, set up standing coverage in a single conversation. That lowers the barrier to getting started and turns a one-off search into a workflow teams rely on every day, which is exactly where we see the strongest adoption.”WHAT'S NEW IN VERSION 1.1▪Create a collection. Set up a collection that tracks a topic across the curated news archive and the open web. Four types are supported: global news; stock portfolio, with tickers validated and unrecognized symbols flagged; regulatory, organized by agency, jurisdiction and focus area; and prediction markets.▪Refine a collection. Adjust what a collection tracks without starting over: add or remove keywords, companies and other entities, exclusion terms and stock tickers, or change the underlying search. Anything the user doesn't mention stays as it was.▪Choose an analysis format. Browse the formats an insight can be written in, including Executive Summary, Trend Analysis, Key Questions, Regulatory Compliance Analyst and News Reporter, as well as any custom templates the user has built in FinTech Studios.▪Schedule an AI analysis. Turn a collection into an insight channel: an AI-written, cited analysis of its latest articles, delivered on the schedule and in the format the user chooses. Channels run daily at 6:00 a.m. in the user's time zone by default, and the first analysis is produced immediately.▪View daily brief settings. See which insight channels feed the user's daily brief, when it runs, and its tone and length.▪Shape the daily brief. Add or remove insight channels and change the brief's timing, tone and length. Users receiving the standard FinTech Studios brief keep that coverage, with their own channels added to it.FROM ANSWERS TO ONGOING COVERAGEWith Version 1.0, an assistant could find and summarize the news. With Version 1.1, the same conversation can keep watching it. Three examples show how professionals are expected to use the new capabilities:Portfolio monitoring for portfolio managers and wealth advisorsAn advisor asks how the semiconductor sell-off is affecting memory chip makers and receives a cited summary. They follow up:“Track Micron and Sandisk as a portfolio, give me a trend analysis every Friday at 4:30, and add it to my morning brief.” The assistant creates a stock-portfolio collection, schedules a weekly Trend Analysis insight channel and adds it to the daily brief. The advisor's talking points for next week's client calls are prepared automatically.Regulatory watch for compliance teamsA compliance lead reviews recent SEC crypto enforcement actions with cited sources, then asks:“Set up a regulatory watch on SEC crypto enforcement in the U.S., summarized each weekday at 7 a.m. in the Regulatory Compliance Analyst format.” When early results include noise, a follow-up such as“exclude stablecoin marketing news” refines the collection in place. The team receives a consistent, cited compliance bulletin every morning.Market and macro intelligence for strategists and research analystsAn analyst checks what prediction markets imply for the next Federal Reserve decision, then sets up a prediction-markets collection on Fed rate odds with a daily Executive Summary. Market-implied probabilities, and the news driving them, now arrive alongside the rest of the analyst's daily brief.AVAILABILITYVersion 1.1 is available now through three channels:▪Hosted connector for Claude, Perplexity, ChatGPT and other MCP-compatible assistants at . Users sign in with their FinTech Studios account; no API key is required.▪Official MCP Registry, listed as com/studio.▪npm, for developers running the connector locally with an API key: @fts-studio/studio-mcp.Usage draws on the user's FinTech Studios credits on any plan, including Free. Scheduled analyses consume credits each time they run. Setup instructions are available at .ABOUT FINTECH STUDIOSFinTech Studios is an AI-native market and regulatory intelligence platform serving financial institutions, wealth managers, compliance teams and technology partners. Founded in 2015 and based in New York, the company combines a global news archive, open-web coverage and AI analysis to deliver cited, real-time intelligence on companies, markets and regulation. Its products, including FTS Studio, PowerIntell, Apollo Pro and RegLens Pro, are delivered through web applications, APIs, AI-generated newsletters and MCP connectors for leading AI assistants including Claude, Perplexity, ChatGPT and other MCP-compatible assistants. Learn more at .MEDIA CONTACTJim Tousignant, Founder and CEOFinTech Studios... | 407-451-7110Contact Us:###

James Tousignant

FinTech Studios Inc.

+1 407-451-7110

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FinTech Studios Launches MCP Connector 1.1, Turn AI Assistants from Research Tools to Active Market & Regulatory Agents News Provided By FinTech Studios Inc. October 22, 2026, 17:25 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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