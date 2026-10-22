Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK) / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Swedish Export Credit Corporation (SEK): Europe's defence build-up opens opportunities for Swedish companies in Germany

22.10.2026 / 18:45 CET/CEST

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STOCKHOLM, Oct. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Europe's defence build-up is increasing demand for industrial capacity, technology and cross-border cooperation. For Swedish companies, Germany – Sweden's largest export market – offers major opportunities but also strong competition.



The 25th Berlin Security Conference on 3–4 November will bring together political, military and industry decision-makers from Europe, NATO and partner countries. Sweden was partner country in 2025, when Team Sweden presented 17 Swedish security and defence companies. Since then, Sweden and Germany have signed a memorandum of understanding to deepen cooperation on defence capabilities, equipment and industry. "Germany's defence and security investments are creating opportunities for Swedish companies, particularly in digitalisation, AI and cybersecurity. Success requires a long-term approach, local presence and knowledge of the market," says Niklas Grybe of Business Sweden. Sweden's NATO membership has further strengthened the basis for cooperation, with Swedish and German companies now operating within the same alliance. Cooperation already covers combat aircraft, land vehicles, air defence and naval systems, as well as cyber and quantum technology. Saab sees scope for closer industrial ties. "Germany is strategically important to Saab and to Europe's defence capabilities. Its long-term investments create opportunities for Swedish-German cooperation in technology, production and innovation," says Anders Sjöberg, CEO of Saab Deutschland GmbH. Turning political ambition into stronger European capabilities will require industry to develop, produce and deliver at greater scale, while companies cooperate across borders. "Europe's defence build-up offers Swedish companies major opportunities, but requires predictable conditions and closer cooperation between companies and countries," says Robert Limmergård, Secretary General of the Swedish Security and Defence Industry Association (SOFF). Swedish equipment company SNIGEL shows what this can mean in practice. In 2025, it completed delivery of more than 500,000 backpacks to the German Armed Forces. The contract demonstrates the importance of scaling up deliveries while maintaining quality and adapting solutions to customer needs. "The contract proves our ability to combine Swedish product development with large-scale delivery. Germany is strategically important to our international expansion," says Malin Hlawatsch Plaude, CEO of Snigel. For Swedish companies, competitiveness increasingly depends not only on technology and products, but also on the ability to scale operations, build delivery capacity and manage larger international contracts. These contracts can create financing needs as capital is tied up in production and delivery for longer periods. "Financing can help companies move from smaller contracts to larger international ones," says Johan Nobel, Relationship Manager at SEK. Demand extends beyond defence equipment to technology, components, services, infrastructure and resilient supply chains. "Europe's defence build-up is also an industrial build-up, creating significant export opportunities. The challenge is to turn Swedish technology and innovation into the production, delivery and financing capacity needed for international business," says Klas Lindgren Dansbo, Head of Large Corporates at SEK. Read the full article on SEK's websit. Katarina Daniels

Head of Communications (SEK)

Swedish Export Credit Corporation

+46 72 080 68 85

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