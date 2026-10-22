Shah Rukh Khan Sends 'Warmest Wishes' & 'Prayers' To Union Minister Amit Shah

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 22 (IANS) Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan sent 'warmest wishes' & 'prayers' to Union Minister Amit Shah as he celebrated his birthday on Thursday.

The 'Jawan' actor took to his X (Known as Twitter) timeline and wished the politician, saying, "Wishing Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji a very happy birthday... May the year ahead bring you the best of health, happiness and strength to continue all that you do for the nation. My warmest wishes and prayers for a wonderful year ahead. (sic)"

Many others from the entertainment industry also shared heartfelt wishes for the politician through their social media.

Megastar Chiranjeevi treated the netizens with a picture of himself and his actor son, Ram Charan, having a conversation with the Union Minister,

"Warm birthday wishes to Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji. Your unwavering commitment to serving the nation commands deep respect. May you be blessed with good health, happiness and strength to continue serving our country and its people," he wrote.

Mahesh Babu penned on the micro-blogging site, "Wishing Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji a very Happy Birthday... May you continue to serve the nation with the same energy and strength.. Have a great year ahead sir."

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan's wish for Amit Shah read, "Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble Union Home Minister, Shri @AmitShah Ji. May you be blessed with good health, strength and a long life to continue serving our nation with dedication. Wishing you many more years of service towards a secure, prosperous and Viksit Bharat."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Thalapathy Vijay penned,“Warm birthday wishes to the Hon'ble Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Thiru. Amit Shah Avl! My best wishes for your good health and long life in service to the nation! Warm birthday wishes to the Hon'ble Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Thiru. Amit Shah Avl. Wishing you a long life and good health in service to the nation.”