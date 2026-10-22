Rajasthan Police Recover Israeli Tourist's Lost Passport, Cash And Valuables

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 22 (IANS) In a swift operation, the Rajasthan Police have recovered a belt pouch containing an Israeli tourist's passport, driving licence, four credit cards, electronic gadgets, Rs 20,000 in cash and other important documents within two days of it going missing.

The belongings were safely returned to the tourist on Thursday, following a coordinated investigation by Malpura Police and the District Special Team (DST).

The Israeli national, Moshaiof Noam, was travelling with friends from Pushkar to Ranthambore on a motorcycle on October 19 for a wildlife safari when she discovered that the belt pouch she was wearing around her waist was missing.

After searching extensively along the route without success, she and her companions approached Malpura Police Station to report the loss.

The police promptly registered the complaint and launched an investigation to trace the missing belongings.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Tonk Superintendent of Police Roshan Meena.

A special team was formed under the leadership of Malpura Station House Officer Chainaram Beda to locate the pouch.

Police used a combination of technical and human intelligence, examining CCTV footage from locations along the suspected route and gathering information through local sources.

During the investigation, the team received a lead indicating that the missing belongings might be in Mumana village, which falls under the jurisdiction of Peeplu Police Station in Tonk district.

Investigators identified and questioned seven individuals who had travelled between Malpura and Mumana on October 19.

The investigation led to the recovery of the entire pouch, including the tourist's passport, driving licence, four credit cards, electronic gadgets, Rs 20,000 in cash and other essential documents.

Police subsequently informed the tourist and returned all her belongings on Thursday.

Relieved by the recovery, Noam expressed her gratitude to Rajasthan Police for its prompt response and assistance.

She also released a video thanking the Rajasthan Police for their efforts.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Narayan Lal Sharma and Head Constable Ramraj of DST Malpura played key roles in the operation.

The successful recovery highlights Rajasthan Police's efforts to assist foreign tourists through timely intervention, coordinated investigation and professional service.