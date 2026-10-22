Gujarat CM Directs Collectors To Issue Farmer Certificates On Time, Act Against Repeat Encroachers

MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Oct 22 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has directed district collectors to ensure the timely issuance of Khedut Khatedar Pramanpatra (farmer certificates) in accordance with rules and take action to protect government land from encroachments, including registering FIRs against repeat offenders.

The directions were issued during the October-State SWAGAT programme, held on Thursday to address citizens' grievances concerning farm drainage, drinking water, roads, land re-survey and other local issues.

More than 170 applicants presented their grievances in person at the Chief Minister's Office during the programme.

The state government said that necessary action had been taken on more than 4,953 representations received through District and Taluka SWAGAT programmes, including 2,200 at the district level and 2,583 at the taluka level.

Addressing a complaint concerning the non-issuance of a Khedut Khatedar Pramanpatra to a farmer in Shinay village of Gandhidham taluka in Kutch district, Chief Minister Patel directed the district collector to issue the certificate in accordance with the applicable rules.

He also instructed collectors across Gujarat to take similar action at the local level to address farmers' grievances.

On encroachment on government land in Sugariya Modsar village of Anjar taluka in Kutch, the Chief Minister directed the concerned collector to ensure that the land was protected.

He extended the instruction to collectors across the state and called for FIRs against those repeatedly encroaching on government land.

The Chief Minister also called for rationalising panchayat taxes levied on rural industries and taking action against sarpanches who fail to perform their duties.

Water supply and infrastructure-related complaints also came up during the programme.

In response to a grievance from Orma village in Olpad taluka of Surat district over drinking water, CM Patel directed the local administration and the Water Supply Board to ensure an adequate supply through proper planning.

On a request for road construction in Mota Zinzavadar village of Botad district, the Chief Minister instructed the Roads and Buildings Department to act promptly, resolving the grievance.

He also directed the Irrigation Department to take technical measures to prevent losses to farmers caused by lakes overflowing.

Land re-survey and farm water drainage were among the other issues raised during the October programme, which provides an online mechanism for citizens to seek redressal of public grievances.

Secretaries and senior officials from the concerned departments attended the programme from Gandhinagar.

District Collectors joined through video conferencing.