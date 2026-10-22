Nagaland United Sports Club Enters The Indian Football League, Taking Nagaland To The National Stage

MENAFN - IANS) Chümoukedima (Nagaland), Oct 22 (IANS) The Nagaland United Sports Club (NUSC) have formally marked their entry into the Indian Football League (IFL), becoming the first club from Nagaland to compete in the country's national second-tier league.

It is a historic moment for a state that had, until now, followed the national league from the outside. When the 2026-27 season gets underway on October 30, the Chümoukedima-based club will begin its debut campaign carrying Nagaland's name, and its hopes, into national league football.

Chief Minister of Nagaland, Dr Neiphiu Rio, attended the club's opening programme at the Regional Centre for Sporting Excellence in Sovima on Thursday, where NUSC opened its club office and the Elevenses Cafe Lounge. His presence reflected the importance the state has attached to the club's arrival in the IFL.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Neiphiu Rio, Chief Minister of Nagaland, said,“We are extremely happy and proud that Nagaland United Sports Club is playing in the Indian Football League for the first time. This is the beginning of a journey, and I hope the club will give its best and make this dream come true, inspiring the youth of Nagaland and Nagas wherever they are.”

Along with the Chief Minister, the programme was attended by Temjen Imna Along, Minister for Tourism and Higher Education, Govt. of Nagaland; KT Sukhalu, MLA, Zunheboto Constituency and Advisor for Food and Civil Supplies; and Abu Metha, Advisor to the Chief Minister. Representing Nagaland United Sports Club were Rusemtong Longkumer and Kechangulie Rio, Co-Founders, and John Longkumer, President of NUSC.

Representing the All India Football Federation and IFL, Nildeep Mondal, CEO of the Indian Football League, and Abhishek Yadav, Head of Operations, IFL, were present and discussed future development activities in grassroots and other aspects in Nagaland.

NUSC was founded in 2024 by local leaders, sportspeople and supporters who wanted to give young footballers in the state a place to play, compete and be seen. It made its competitive debut in the inaugural Nagaland Super League in 2025, the state's top-tier competition run by the Nagaland Football Association, and finished third.

Less than two years after its formation, the club now steps up to national league football. It will play its home matches at the Chümoukedima Football Stadium in Dimapur, bringing IFL fixtures to Nagaland.

Reflecting on the wider significance of the club's entry, Dr Rio said,“The intention behind building this club is to create a platform and opportunity for our talented youth, so that they can progress from playing in villages, districts and communities to the state and national levels. If they excel, we should also dream of seeing them play on international platforms.”

The club's route into the league came through an arrangement with Aizawl FC, approved by the All-India Football Federation (AIFF), under which NUSC took over the Mizoram club's IFL sporting rights. For Nagaland, the outcome is a club carrying the state's name to grounds across India over the course of a national league season.

The league's Governing Council has also welcomed Nagaland as one of the new venues for the 2026-27 season. NUSC joins a Northeast contingent in the IFL that includes Shillong Lajong and Chanmari, extending the region's presence in the national league to another state.

The club's first test comes quickly. NUSC will contest the opening match of the 2026-27 IFL season, an away fixture against Real Kashmir at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar on October 30.

Urging the club to approach the challenge with commitment, Dr. Rio said,“I request the coaches, officials, management and players to show commitment and sincerity, play with discipline and professionalism, respect their opponents and uphold the highest standards of sportsmanship. Our target must be to aim for the top, and I hope the team will give its best and inspire our young generation to dream bigger.”

Later on Thursday, the IFL Trophy Tour programme was held at Zone Niathu, 7th Mile, Chümoukedima, bringing the league's trophy to Nagaland ahead of the new season. The evening also saw the launch of NUSC's jerseys, with the club unveiling the three kits it will wear in its debut campaign.