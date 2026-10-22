Global Energy Industry Demonstrates Confidence Through Uncertainty, With 85% Seeing Stronger Investment Appeal

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Confidence in the global energy industry's future remains strong despite ongoing uncertainty, with 85% of energy insiders saying the sector is more attractive to invest in than five years ago, according to the inaugural ADIPEC Global Energy Report 2026: Power Shift report. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Nearly two-thirds of senior industry leaders, 64%, say the global energy system proved more resilient than expected through recent disruption, while 77% remain optimistic about the decade ahead.

Drawing on surveys of more than 1,800 senior business and energy leaders, the report points to an industry adapting to disruption rather than retreating from it. It identifies a global energy system becoming more diversified and interconnected, the industry's centre of gravity shifting east towards the Middle East and Asia and the growing impact of artificial intelligence on both energy consumption and industry operations.

The findings come less than two weeks before ADIPEC 2026 takes place in Abu Dhabi from 2-5 November, with more than 1,800 speakers and 2,250 exhibiting companies, with 239,000 attendees expected. At ADIPEC, leaders from energy, technology, finance and government will examine the priorities highlighted by the research and advance the investments, decisions and partnerships needed to turn opportunity into action.

said:“What stands out from this research is that confidence has held up despite a period of disruption. Energy demand continues to grow, the Middle East and Asia are increasingly central to that growth, and AI is reshaping what the industry needs to deliver.

“But confidence alone alone won't meet that demand. We need investment to move into projects, infrastructure to be built and new partnerships to take shape. The report gives us a clear picture of the priorities. ADIPEC is where the industry comes together to make decisions and move them forward.”

Energy leaders attribute the system's resilience to adaptation rather than an absence of pressure. Asked why the system performed better than expected, respondents point most frequently to its ability to adjust quickly to shocks, followed by supply continuing to flow and the diversification of energy sources and routes.

The experience is also reshaping views of energy security. Energy insiders place investment in diversified energy sources, renewables and protecting critical infrastructure ahead of domestic self-reliance, which ranks last among the nine security priorities tested.

Against this backdrop of resilience and investment confidence, the findings show the industry's centre of gravity shifting eastwards. The Middle East is identified as the region offering the greatest opportunity over the next decade, while 72% expect it to become more important in global energy.

Around half of oil and gas producers identify Asia Pacific and the Middle East among their most important customer regions over the next five years, highlighting the growing commercial importance of the Gulf-Asia corridor.

Artificial intelligence is expected not only to create a new source of pressure and opportunity, but also to reshape who holds influence in the energy system. More than four in five energy insiders expect AI-driven electricity demand to exceed current forecasts, including 32% who expect it to be much higher.

At the same time, 71% see AI as more of an opportunity than a risk, while 43% expect technology and AI companies to gain the most influence over global energy during the coming decade, ahead of governments and regulators, financial institutions and traditional energy companies.

The combination of growing demand, strong investment appetite and technological change shifts the challenge for the industry from resilience towards execution.

The research clearly shows broad agreement that future demand will require a diversified response: 93% say meeting future energy demand will require growth across multiple energy sources rather than reliance on one dominant source, the strongest consensus identified in the research.

Infrastructure is emerging as a critical constraint. Delays in building and connecting grids are identified as one of the biggest barriers to meeting future demand after geopolitics, and the research identifies greater grid investment as a priority. At the same time, 74% expect the Middle East to play a more significant role in building energy infrastructure over the coming decade.

The findings will help frame discussions at ADIPEC 2026, where leaders will examine how to mobilise capital, accelerate infrastructure development and strengthen the partnerships needed to meet rising global demand.