RSS To Review Centenary Year Plans At Upcoming Indore Executive Meet

RSS to Host All India Executive Board Meeting in Indore

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will hold its All India Executive Board meeting in Indore from November 2 to 4, with senior functionaries of the organisation expected to participate. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, all Sah-Sarkaryavahs and other senior functionaries will attend the three-day meeting. Sanghchalaks, Karyavahaks and Pracharaks from all 46 Prants and 11 regions of the organisation will also participate.

A key agenda of the meeting will be to review the activities and programmes being organised across the country as part of the RSS's centenary year celebrations. In addition to reviewing the centenary-year initiatives, the meeting is expected to deliberate extensively on several important contemporary national and international issues. These include ongoing protests in the country, content disseminated through new media platforms, the growing challenge of drug abuse, interference by external forces and the evolving global geopolitical landscape. The discussions are expected to focus on assessing current developments, reviewing organisational initiatives and deliberating on issues of national and social importance. The All India Executive Board meeting is a significant annual organisational gathering of the RSS, bringing together senior functionaries and representatives from across the country to review ongoing activities and discuss key issues concerning the organisation and society.

Mohan Bhagwat on Protests and Constitutional Norms

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on October 20 said that“regime change has neither happened nor will it happen,” while referring to protests in France and developments in Albania, Nepal and Bangladesh. Addressing the Sangh's centenary-year Vijayadashami function at Reshimbagh ground in Nagpur, Bhagwat said protests over social problems and shortcomings in the system were natural. However, protesters, the administration responsible for maintaining law and order, and political leaders must respect the Constitution, the law and the norms of civility in public life.

He urged leaders to ensure that protests do not divide the country and society, and said demonstrations must remain within constitutional limits. Society should not be caught in the grip of protests, he said, adding that problems could not be easily resolved through movements alone.“Social participation and mutual dialogue must increase. We also have a responsibility to run society and the country,” Bhagwat said. If a protest has a different underlying purpose, it becomes political, he said, warning that protests can deepen hostility and be exploited by forces opposed to the country. (ANI)

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