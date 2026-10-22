Justin Baldoni Reunites With Jane The Virgin Co-Stars For New Film

Justin Baldoni Reunites With Former Co-Stars

Actor and filmmaker Justin Baldoni reunited with his 'Jane the Virgin' co-stars Gina Rodriguez and Jaime Camil on the sets of Rodriguez's upcoming film 'House of Guerrero', which Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, are producing, according to E! News. Baldoni shared pictures of the reunion on Instagram on October 20, including a black-and-white selfie with Rodriguez and another photograph featuring the duo alongside Camil, with the film's set in the background.

The reunion comes as Rodriguez makes her motion picture directorial debut with 'House of Guerrero', in which she also stars. The film follows a former boxer attempting to make a comeback and features Rosario Dawson, George Lopez and Becky G. Baldoni has been supporting Rodriguez throughout the project. In September, he shared a video of himself surprising her on the film's set, captioning it,“Hey Director @hereisgina. Day 1. God is good.”

A Lasting Bond Off-Screen

The actors have remained close since 'Jane the Virgin' concluded in 2019 after five seasons. Rodriguez has previously spoken warmly about Baldoni, describing him as a lifelong friend.“Justin is a sweet, sweet soul. Man, he's a sweetie pie,” Rodriguez told People in 2024.“That guy is-that's my brother forever. Forever and ever.” The actress, who has stayed in touch with several members of the show's cast, also said Baldoni was the co-star she remained in contact with the most.

Baldoni has similarly expressed his appreciation for Rodriguez, telling People in 2024,“She really showed up for me. She's a sweetheart. She's family forever.” Baldoni also played a special role in Rodriguez's personal life, serenading her as she walked down the aisle at her 2019 wedding to Joe LoCicero. Rodriguez and fellow 'Jane the Virgin' co-star Brett Dier have also shown support for Baldoni amid his legal battle with actress Blake Lively, which was settled in May, according to E! News.

Alongside the reunion photographs, Baldoni shared several personal pictures from recent weeks featuring his wife, Emily Baldoni, and their children, Maiya, 11, and Maxwell, 9. The pictures included a visit to 'Dancing With the Stars', with Baldoni captioning the post,“Dancing through Maxwell's 9th birthday.”

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