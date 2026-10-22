KITRON ASA: PRIMARY INSIDER NOTIFICATION
Please find the enclosed primary insider notification pursuant to the market abuse regulation article 19 for further information.
For further information, please contact:
Cathrin Nylander, CFO, tel.: +47 900 43 284
E-mail:... (... )
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 (MAR) article 19 and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
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KRT-1500 - MB
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