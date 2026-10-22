Western State College Of Law Named Among 20 Most Innovative Law Schools, Orange County's Only Entry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National Jurist preLaw's 2026 recognition highlights Western State's Academic Success Program and its individualized support through the bar exam









TUSTIN, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western State College of Law at Westcliff University has been named one of preLaw's 20 Most Innovative Law Schools of 2026, making it the only Orange County law school selected. Published Oct. 14 by the National Jurist, the feature recognizes Western State's Academic Success Program for providing individualized academic support and bar preparation.

The Academic Success Program at Western State uses individualized assessments to identify gaps in legal writing, analysis and multiple-choice skills. Students receive one-on-one faculty coaching, including support beyond academic probation, while graduates retaking the bar exam receive faculty mentors.

Academic Success Program at Western State

The Academic Success Program, launched in September 2021, is led by Tania Shah, associate professor of law at Western State and director of the program. Western State introduced in-house Multistate Bar Examination preparation in 2023 and expanded the program's dedicated faculty from two to four members.

"We work with students one-on-one to identify where they need support, from their first year through the bar exam. We believe this approach has helped improve bar-passage outcomes," Shah said.

Bar Exam Outcomes Since the Program's Launch

Western State's bar-passage results provide context for Shah's assessment of the Academic Success Program. According to State Bar of California statistics, Western State's first-time pass rate on the July California bar exam rose from 47.8% (11 of 23) in July 2022 to 78.1% (57 of 73) in July 2025. First-time takers are graduates sitting for the bar exam for the first time.

For the February 2026 California bar exam, 68.2% of Western State's first-time takers (15 of 22) passed, compared with 62.9% of first-time takers from ABA-approved California law schools, according to the State Bar of California's February 2026 statistics. Additional bar-passage data are available through Western State's ABA Required Disclosure.

Recognition Among California Law Schools

Western State was one of four California law schools selected for preLaw's 2026 list and the only one in Orange County. The school was featured in the section on opening new pathways to becoming a lawyer.

"This recognition reflects the dedication of our faculty to helping students navigate their legal education and prepare for the profession. It also brings national attention to the work Western State is doing here in Orange County," said Justice Halim Dhanidina (Ret.), dean of Western State College of Law.

Other Recent Recognitions



Most Improved in Employment, 2026–2027 - preLaw

Best Value Law School, 2026–2027 - preLaw

Top School for Business Law, 2026–2027 - preLaw

Top School for Criminal Law, 2026–2027 - preLaw Top Law Schools, 2026 - LA Times Studios



Learn more about Western State's programs and outcomes in its guide to choosing a law school.

About Western State College of Law

Western State College of Law at Westcliff University is an established institution with 60 years of producing successful attorneys and more than 150 alumni elevated to the bench. Its J.D. program offers specialized tracks, allowing students to develop unique skill sets tailored to their careers. Visit to learn more or follow Western State College of Law on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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