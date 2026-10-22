Market Intelligence Provider Permutable Wins Second AI Innovation Award Of 2026 At Euromoney Markets Awards

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) London-based fintech startup receives its second innovation award of 2026 for technology supporting institutional investment research and trading.

London, LONDON, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Permutable, a provider of predictive market intelligence for institutional investors, has won AI Innovation of the Year: Europe at the Euromoney Markets Awards 2026. The award follows its recognition as Technology Provider of the Year: Innovation at the Hedgeweek European Awards earlier this year.







Permutable wins the Euromoney AI Innovation of The Year: Europe Award 2026

Permutable transforms global news and reporting into explainable signals across macroeconomics, commodities and geopolitical risk. Its technology helps investment teams identify emerging pressures, investigate changing market drivers and assess how developments could influence prices.

The company connects evidence across sources, languages and regions, giving hedge funds, asset managers, investment banks and commodity trading teams structured information they can test alongside existing data and models.

“Markets price expectations, and those expectations start forming long before they appear in an economic release,” said Wilson Chan, founder and CEO of Permutable.“The clues are often scattered across local reporting, policy decisions and physical supply chains. We have built our intelligence to connect that evidence and measure how the picture is changing.”

Chan, who previously worked in fixed-income derivatives at Merrill Lynch and Citi, said the company's focus is on making that intelligence usable within investment decisions.

“Our intelligence makes those changes usable in an investment decision, with a clear view of what was known at the time and why a signal moved,” he said.“That takes years of research and engineering. It is rewarding to see that work recognised by Euromoney.”

Permutable provides more than 11 years of point-in-time historical data, allowing researchers to evaluate signals using information available at each historical observation. Source-level traceability enables teams to examine the reporting behind a reading and investigate the reasons for a change.

Its published research examines applications including inflation monitoring between official releases, monetary-policy sentiment in rates research and commodity signals within systematic strategies. Investment teams can also assess how sentiment behaves across market regimes as the relative influence of supply, demand, policy and geopolitical developments changes.

“For many of our clients, applications start with a specific investment question,” said Michael Brisley, Chief Commercial Officer of Permutable.“Can we get a better view of inflation between releases? Is pressure building in a commodity market? Does this information add something to the models already in place?”

“We work with teams to define that question and put the relevant data to the test,” Brisley added.“Building lasting client relationships comes from helping institutions establish where the intelligence is useful in their own process.”

Historical and live intelligence is available through APIs, dashboards and institutional data feeds. Institutions can explore the data or request an evaluation to explore use cases, methodology and published research.

Press Inquiries

Talya Stone

talya [at] permutable.ai



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