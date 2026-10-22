Folklore Spa At Camp Lucy Launches Color Therapy Spa Menu And“A Journey Through Color” Retreat Series

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Texas Hill Country social spa debuts a new treatment menu inspired by color psychology, alongside an intimate color therapy retreat series beginning in January 2027

DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Folklore Spa at Camp Lucy, a 20,000-square-foot social spa at a luxury resort hotel located just 45 minutes outside Austin, today launched 'Rituals for Radiant Living,' a 30-treatment spa menu grounded in color therapy. Known for bold color, layered patterns and antique curiosities, Folklore brings a maximalist, color-filled social spa to the South, designed for guests to gather, unwind and connect. The spa also announced "Folklore – A Journey Through Color," an intimate retreat series beginning January 2027.

Each treatment pairs a color's emotional associations, drawn from color psychology, with botanicals, scent and touch. Highlights include:



Emerald Forest: Folklore's signature ritual of steamed Thai herbal compresses

Monsoon Shelter: a warming massage with clove, ginger and cayenne

Amber Rhythm: a full-body massage with Antara CBD herbal balm to release deep tension

Sage Renewal: a herbaceous Irena Forte facial and massage

Celadon Coast: a marine algae body wrap Terracotta Path: a leg and foot ritual with scrub, mask and cooling mist



Facials from HydraFacialTM, Irene Forte and Natura Bissé complement the menu, alongside custom Folklore Flourishes (Warm Stones, Gemstone Masks, Herbal Hand & Foot Relief) and half- or full-day Folklore Journeys with a chef-crafted lunch. The spa menu pairs with Folklore's blue-zone-inspired kitchen, featuring plant-forward offerings like heirloom rainbow carrots with house-made muhammara, garnet-jeweled whipped feta and turmeric Folklore Golden Lattes.

"Folklore has always been a place where color brings people together, from our patterned walls to the food we serve," said Kim Hanks, Owner of Camp Lucy. "Color therapy changed my thought process. It helped me let go of patterns I didn't know were holding me back and gave me back my confidence. Building our treatments around color felt like the natural way to share that with our guests."

Folklore – A Journey Through Color

The three-day retreats at Folklore Spa host 10 guests for Emotional Transformation Therapy (ETT) with Dr. Steve Vazquez and Dr. Jenna Wade Garman. ETT uses color to help release old patterns and reconnect with purpose. The inaugural retreat runs January 8–10, 2027 ($3,900 per person), and includes two nights in spa-adjacent Folly rooms, two ETT sessions, a massage, a facial, group sound healing, breathwork, an Akashic Aura portrait and reading, painting therapy, and meals. Guests also enjoy full access to all spa amenities, including the heated pool, hot bath, sauna, library, bar and lounge areas. Additional 2027 dates will follow.

To inquire or book, visit folklorespa.com, email..., or call 512.829.8005.

ABOUT FOLKLORE SPA

Folklore Spa is a 20,000-square-foot social spa at Camp Lucy where wellness is guided by color therapy and designed to be shared. The spa offers a 30-treatment menu, an outdoor terrace with a heated pool, a plant-forward kitchen and bar, movement and sound-healing classes, and day-long and multi-day retreats. Owner Kim Hanks and British interior designer Charlotte Smiley created the maximalist interiors to feel like a well-traveled friend's home, layering patterned wallpapers, global antiques and handmade Mexican tiles. Color shapes every room: red for energy, blue for calm and green for balance. Folklore welcomes day guests as well as Camp Lucy overnight guests, who can stay just steps away in 13 spa-adjacent Folly rooms and suites-part of the resort's 54 total accommodations. For more information, visit folklorespa.com.

ABOUT CAMP LUCY

Camp Lucy is a 282-acre luxury destination in Dripping Springs, Texas, 45 minutes from Austin, known for its distinctive architecture, scenic Hill Country setting and award-winning hospitality. The property features 54 guest rooms and suites, five event venues, Tillie's Restaurant and Bar, Folklore Spa, scenic trails, historic structures sourced from around the world, and curated on- and off-property activities. Founded by Texans Kim and Whit Hanks, Camp Lucy is a sought-after destination for weddings, corporate retreats, leisure getaways and wellness experiences, and is part of the Whim Hospitality collection. For more information, visit camplucy.com.

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Images of Folklore Spa can be foundPDF of the new treatment menu can be found