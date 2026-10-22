Bendpak Opens Third Distribution Center To Accelerate Delivery Nationwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanded network enables delivery in two days or less to 92% of Americans

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading car lift and garage equipment manufacturer BendPak Inc. today announced the opening of its third distribution center, enabling the company to provide delivery in two days or less to 92% of the U.S. population.

The new facility in Milford, Connecticut, serves New England, the Mid-Atlantic states, and parts of the Great Lakes region. BendPak's other regional hubs are in Santa Paula, California, serving the western half of the country, and Theodore, Alabama, which now covers most of the Midwest and South. The optimized network brings next-day or two-day shipping to 40 states and Washington, D.C.

By further decentralizing inventory storage and integrating predictive stocking algorithms across all three hubs, BendPak reduces order fulfillment and shipping transit times, curbs secondary shipping emissions, and minimizes the regional delays that traditionally disrupt national supply chains.

“This Northeast distribution center marks a milestone in our commitment to customer-centric growth,” says Derek Burns, BendPak director of distribution center operations – East.“In addition to scaling our footprint, we're redefining what reliability looks like for our dealers and end-user customers. Reaching 92% of Americans in two days or less means our customers get what they need, when they need it, with unprecedented speed.”

Rising Demand Fuels Nationwide Expansion

Over the last nine years, BendPak has aggressively expanded its product portfolio and geographic footprint. It has introduced new brands including Autostacker®, JackPak®, ErgochairTM, and APEXTM, as well as groundbreaking products like OctaFlexTM and AP Series two-post lifts, Mobi-EVS Series EV battery lifts, and CooleeTM portable air coolers.

During that time, the privately held company expanded its Santa Paula manufacturing and distribution center twice, bringing the facility to more than 400,000 square feet. It also established a new global headquarters in Agoura Hills, California, and steadily increased its Alabama operations from a single distribution center in Theodore into a multi-building campus. Earlier this year, BendPak completed Phase 1 of its Donald R. Henthorn Industrial Complex in Mobile County, Alabama.

“In today's marketplace, business moves faster than ever, and BendPak is positioned to outpace it,” says Jeff Kritzer, president and CEO.“Our Northeast expansion is just the latest step in our long-term plan to continuously refine our logistics network to optimize delivery times and best serve our customers.”

About BendPak Inc.

Established in 1965, BendPak Inc. is an American-owned global manufacturer of vehicle service equipment and specialty consumer products sold under the trademarked brands BendPak, Ranger, Autostacker, QuickJack, Cool Boss, APEX, JackPak, MaxJax, and Ergochair. Its products include car lifts, parking lifts, EV battery lifts, pipe benders, air compressors, tire changers, wheel balancers, brake lathes, evaporative air coolers, rolling work seats, portable power packs, and other equipment. Learn more at BendPak.com or call (805) 933-9970.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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