The HON Company Introduces The“Learning Without Limits” Education Campaign At Edspaces 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Featuring new Scribble, Mosaic, Brim, and Build education furniture solutions, HON showcases how thoughtful design supports choice, movement, and well-being throughout learning environments

Kansas City, MO., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Executive Summary and Key Takeaways



The Announcement: The HON Company will showcase its "Learning Without Limits" education campaign at Booth #1503 during EDspaces 2026, held October 28–30 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Event Focus: HON will demonstrate how purposefully designed, flexible environments and new furniture solutions support student autonomy, movement, and well-being.

Core Philosophy: Built on the principle that educational spaces should adapt to the people within them rather than the reverse, the Learning Without Limits campaign explores spatial design that empowers students, educators, and administrators to thrive. Featured Offerings: Attendees can experience interactive displays and new product introductions designed for K–12 and broader campus environments, including the Scribble seating solution, Mosaic Modular Lounge, Build enhancements, and Brim seating.

The HON Company, a leader in workplace and education furnishings, will showcase its education campaign titled “Learning Without Limits” at Booth #1503 during EDspaces, an annual conference and trade show for educational facility planning and design, on October 28–30 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri. Through interactive experiences and new product introductions, HON will demonstrate how thoughtfully designed environments can adapt to the diverse needs of students, educators, and administrators, empowering them to learn, teach, and thrive.

HON's "Learning Without Limits" campaign demonstrates how adaptable furniture and spatial design support student autonomy, movement, and well-being across educational environments.“Learning looks different for every student, educator, and school, and the spaces we create need to reflect that,” said Misael Munoz, Director of Sales, Public Sector, HON.“At HON, we believe thoughtful design can create more opportunities for students to engage, teachers to adapt, and school communities to thrive. This year's EDspaces experience demonstrates how we're translating that belief into practical solutions that support the evolving needs of education.”

What is the "Learning Without Limits" Framework?

HON's EDspaces booth will bring the campaign to life through three interconnected principles, each highlighting how purposeful design contributes to a more supportive education experience.



Choose With Confidence explores how varied seating, adaptable furnishings, and thoughtfully designed spaces give students greater choice in how they learn, while empowering educators and administrators to make decisions that support their unique needs.

Move With Purpose demonstrates how flexible layouts and mobile solutions allow environments to transition between independent focus, group collaboration, and hands-on activities, helping educators adapt spaces as instructional needs change. Thrive With Possibility highlights how inclusive, supportive environments can encourage connection, belonging, and well-being throughout the school day, creating spaces where students and staff feel comfortable and supported.

Together, these principles guide HON's approach to creating education environments that respond to the evolving needs of students and educators. At EDspaces, HON will demonstrate how this philosophy translates into thoughtfully designed products and applications, including several new introductions to its education portfolio.

How Do New Furniture Designs Support the Way Students Learn?

Attendees will have the opportunity to experience Scribble TM, HON's newest student seating solution designed with movement, comfort, and sensory needs in mind. Designed for dynamic K–12 classrooms, Scribble features a subtle sensory texture beneath the seat for quiet fidgeting and self-regulation, alongside a flexible, durable design that supports natural movement and posture. An interactive display will invite attendees to experience Scribble's unique sensory design firsthand.

Beyond Scribble, HON will showcase additional solutions designed to support learning across the entire educational campus:



MosaicTM Modular Lounge: Attendees will get a preview of HON's upcoming modular seating collection. Made for spaces ranging from libraries and learning commons to student lounges, the Mosaic modular soft seating collection features a range of back heights, upholstery options, and flexible configurations that empower schools to create inviting environments for focused work, informal collaboration, and connection.

BuildTM Enhancements

BrimTM Seating : BrimTM is HON's recently launched, sculpted bucket-style chair that combines comfort, versatility, and thoughtful design. With multiple base and finish options, Brim brings a cohesive aesthetic to collaborative areas, lounges, and administrative spaces throughout the campus. Together, these solutions reflect HON's commitment to creating adaptable, durable, and engaging educational environments that support the people who use them every day.

Where Will HON Be Located at Edspaces 2026?

HON's education solutions will be on display at EDspaces 2026, Booth #1503, October 28–30, at the Kansas City Convention Center. To explore the Learning Without Limits campaign and discover HON's education furniture portfolio, visit .

About HON

Founded in 1944 and headquartered in Muscatine, Iowa, HON manufactures workplace and education furnishings designed to make spaces work better. With a broad portfolio spanning seating, systems, storage, private office, and collaborative solutions, HON delivers durable products with a fresh, contemporary look across workplace and education environments. Backed by a national dealer network, digital design tools, and a commitment to dependable performance, HON partners with organizations to create productive environments that balance style, function, and value. HON operates a Flagship Showroom in Chicago, along with additional showrooms in New York City and Washington, D.C. HON is part of HNI Corporation, a global family of brands serving commercial and residential markets. For additional information, visit or follow HON on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pinterest, and YouTube. Attachments



HON Scribble Chair and Build Table HON Mosaic Seating and Storyline Bookcase CONTACT: Swarna Gowtham Novità Communications 9735242594...

