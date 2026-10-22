FOR SECOND YEAR, MICHELIN GUIDE HONORS LOUISIANA's WORLD-CLASS CULINARY SCENE

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 40 Louisiana restaurants are recognized for culinary excellence during ceremony in Nashville

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The highly esteemed MICHELIN Guide in North America has, once again, selected several Louisiana restaurants for its culinary excellence in the Southern region during a ceremony in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, October 21. The ceremony marked the release of the second regional MICHELIN Guide in North America.

The MICHELIN Guide awards its coveted Stars to celebrate restaurants that deliver exceptional dining experiences: One Star for high-quality cooking worth a stop, Two Stars for excellent cuisine worth a detour, and Three Stars for restaurants offering exceptional cuisine worth a special journey. The Bib Gourmand distinction highlights restaurants providing great food at good value, while Recommended restaurants represent outstanding quality and consistency.

The list of awardees is as follows:

Louisiana MICHELIN Star restaurants:



Emeril's, New Orleans – Two MICHELIN Stars

Dakar NOLA, New Orleans – One MICHELIN Star (New)

Saint-Germain, New Orleans – One MICHELIN Star Zasu, New Orleans – One MICHELIN Star

Louisiana Bib Gourmand restaurants:



Acamaya, New Orleans

Cochon, New Orleans

Cochon Butcher, New Orleans

Domilise's Po-Boy & Bar, New Orleans

Dooky Chase, New Orleans

Hungry Eyes, New Orleans

LUFU NOLA, New Orleans

Mister Mao, New Orleans

Parkway Bakery & Tavern, New Orleans

Saba, New Orleans

Safta's Table, New Orleans (New) Turkey and the Wolf, New Orleans

MICHELIN-Recommended Louisiana Restaurants:



Addis NOLA, New Orleans

Atchafalaya, New Orleans

Casimiro, New Orleans (New)

Clancy's, New Orleans

Compère Lapin, New Orleans

Elsie's Plate & Pie, Baton Rouge

Evviva, New Orleans (New)

Feliciana Bistrôt and Bar, Covington (New)

Galatoire's, New Orleans

Herbsaint, New Orleans

Jewel of the South, New Orleans

Killer PoBoys, New Orleans

La Petite Grocery, New Orleans

Molly's Rise & Shine, New Orleans

Osteria Lupo, New Orleans

Patois, New Orleans

Pêche, New Orleans

Restaurant August, New Orleans

Saffron NOLA, New Orleans

Saint Claire, New Orleans (New)

St. Francisville Inn & Restaurant, St. Francisville

The Crustacean Club, New Orleans (New)

The Kingsway, New Orleans Willie Mae's NOLA, New Orleans

“When people visit Louisiana, they come for the food, but they stay because of how our people make them feel. Having the MICHELIN Guide recognize our incredible restaurants for a second year proves what we have always known: our Cajun, Creole, and Gulf-fresh culinary scene is second to none,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.“This international spotlight is a huge win for our state, especially with European travelers who rely on the MICHELIN Guide when choosing their next great adventure. We are proud to show the world that you can get a world-class culinary experience right here in Louisiana.”

“While Louisiana restaurants are recognized each year by the James Beard Foundation, the international visitor market is more familiar with MICHELIN Guide distinctions. It is very important for Louisiana to capture that international market as the American South gets grows in popularity as a travel destination. This is another great way to promote Louisiana as a top-tier destination to visitors worldwide,” said Assistant Secretary of Tourism Doug Bourgeois.

Louisiana joined the MICHELIN Guide partnership through Travel South USA, the largest regional tourism promotion organization in the nation, as part of a three-year initiative to elevate the South's culinary reputation on the global stage.

Joining the Louisiana Office of Tourism in this project are New Orleans & Company, Visit Baton Rouge, Lafayette Convention and Visitors Commission, Visit Lake Charles, Visit the Northshore, and Visit Shreveport-Bossier.

About Michelin North America, Inc.

Michelin is building a world-leading manufacturer of life-changing composites and experiences. Pioneering engineered materials for more than 130 years, Michelin is uniquely positioned to make decisive contributions to human progress and to a more sustainable world. Drawing on its deep know-how in polymer composites, Michelin is constantly innovating to manufacture high-quality tires and components for critical applications in demanding fields as varied as mobility, construction, aeronautics, low-carbon energies and healthcare. The care placed in its products and deep customer knowledge inspire Michelin to offer the finest experiences. This spans from providing data- and AI-based connected solutions for professional fleets to recommending outstanding restaurants and hotels curated by the MICHELIN Guide. Headquartered in Greenville, S.C., Michelin North America, Inc. has approximately 22,000 employees and operates 36 production facilities in the United States and Canada.

Attachments



Chef Serigne Mbaye of Dakar NOLA in New Orleans accepts his restaurants first MICHELIN Star during the MICHELIN Guide Restaurant Ceremony American South 2026 in Nashville on Wednesday, October 21 For a second year, Chef Emeril Lagasse and his restaurant Emeril's in New Orleans is awarded two MICHELIN Stars during the MICHELIN Guide Restaurant Ceremony American South 2026 in Nashville on Wednesday, October 21.

CONTACT: Jennifer Berthelot Explore Louisiana 225-342-8142...