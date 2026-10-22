SHEKINAH GRACE MOYES RELEASES SECOND VERSIONS OF“RISE AS ONE” AND“LIGHT OF THE NIGHT” THROUGH ANGEL GOSPEL MUSIC

Shekinah Grace Moyes holds a soccer ball alongside fellow performers in the second version of“Rise As One,” connecting sport, faith and unity across nations.

Shekinah Grace Moyes performs beside the ocean, bringing a moment of reflection to the second version of“Light Of The Night.”

Shekinah Grace Moyes and fellow performers join hands beside the water, expressing faith, fellowship and unity in the second version of“Light Of The Night.”

The Canadian Christian artist builds on four DRT No. 1 releases, a Mediabase chart milestone and U.S. retail campaigns reaching approximately 92,000 stores.

- SHEKINAH GRACE MOYES

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, October 22, 2026 - Shekinah Grace Moyes and Angel Gospel Music announce the release of second versions of“Rise As One” and“Light Of The Night,” continuing the Canadian artist's exploration of Christian faith, hope and unity through contemporary music.

The releases follow significant milestones for the original recordings. The first version of“Light Of The Night” reached No. 1 on the DRT Global Top 100 Independent Airplay Chart, where it remained for three consecutive weeks, and No. 54 on the Mediabase Top 100 Activator Chart. Both original songs were also distributed through U.S. retail music campaigns reaching approximately 92,000 stores.

Together, these achievements establish the context for the new versions: two songs returning to listeners after gaining exposure through independent radio, commercial radio tracking and retail music distribution.

A Christian Anthem with an International Message

Originally introduced during the World Cup season,“Rise As One” connects Christian faith with an appeal for unity across nations. Its presentation brought together music, sport and community, reflecting Moyes' interest in creating work that crosses cultural boundaries while remaining grounded in her Christian beliefs.

The second version extends the song's journey beyond its initial release, renewing its invitation to fellowship and shared purpose.

“Rise As One” also gives its name to Moyes' cross-genre Christian pop album, released in August 2026. The project draws on contemporary Christian music, gospel, pop and country gospel, with faith, love, reconciliation and unity connecting its different musical influences.

“Light Of The Night” Builds on Radio Recognition

The second version of“Light Of The Night” follows the original recording's chart achievements and U.S. retail campaign exposure.

Its three-week No. 1 run on the DRT Global Top 100 Independent Airplay Chart forms part of a broader record of four DRT No. 1 releases for Moyes. Her catalogue also includes“Shine Like Heaven” and“Mercy Found Me,” each of which held the chart's top position for two consecutive weeks.

The paired releases bring renewed focus to Moyes' work as a recording artist, songwriter and producer, and to Angel Gospel Music's continuing development of Christian music and media.

Listening Invitation During GRAMMY Voting Season

During GRAMMY voting season, Moyes and Angel Gospel Music welcome the attention of Recording Academy voting members, music professionals and Christian music audiences to the releases and the wider Rise As One project.

Official listening links and media enquiries are available through Angel Gospel Music.

About Shekinah Grace Moyes and Angel Gospel Music

Shekinah Grace Moyes is a Canadian Christian recording artist, songwriter, producer, evangelist and media host based in British Columbia. She founded Angel Gospel Music and hosts Grace Café TV & Radio, launched in 2015.

Her work connects music, media and ministry through themes of faith, hope, reconciliation and God's love across cultures and communities.

OFFICIAL RELEASE LINKS

“Rise As One” - Second Version

[Insert official link]

“Light Of The Night” - Second Version

[Insert official link]

MEDIA CONTACT

Alan Moyes

Angel Gospel Music

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Production enquiries: Adonai SLH Productions

+1 604-798-2233

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ALAN MOYES

ADONAI SLH PRODUCTIONS

+1 604-798-2233

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RISE AS ONE (SECOND VERSION)(Official Music Video) | Vancouver BC Canada | Shekinah Grace Moyes

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SHEKINAH GRACE MOYES RELEASES SECOND VERSIONS OF“RISE AS ONE” AND“LIGHT OF THE NIGHT” THROUGH ANGEL GOSPEL MUSIC News Provided By ADONAI SLH PRODUCTIONS October 22, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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