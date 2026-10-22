Marsha Simon Presents 'Chloe The Detective. The Case Of The Upset Tooth', An Imaginative Children's Mystery

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NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Marsha Simon, author, storyteller and founder of Blonde Cat Books, introduces young readers to an imaginative mystery inside the human body with Chloe The Detective. The Case Of The Upset Tooth. Published in Kindle edition on May 17, 2024, the children's book follows Chloe Good-Germ, a tiny detective working for the Detective Nerve Agency, as she investigates an urgent alert involving a tooth under attack. Illustrated by Nenad Taskov, the story combines adventure, mystery and accessible learning to encourage curiosity in children.AvailabilityChloe The Detective. The Case Of The Upset Tooth is available in Kindle, paperback and audiobook editions on Amazon:The large print paperback was published on May 24, 2024, and the audiobook is narrated by Andrea Giordani.A Detective Adventure Inside the Human BodyAt the centre of the story is Chloe Good-Germ, a small but determined detective with an unusual workplace. Chloe works for the Detective Nerve Agency, known as DNA, and spends her time patrolling the body for signs of trouble.Her assignment in this book begins with an urgent warning: a tooth is under attack. Chloe responds to the alert and heads to the scene to investigate. The premise gives children a familiar mystery format while introducing them to the idea that many important processes are constantly taking place inside their bodies.The story is designed to make discovery feel like an adventure. Chloe's role as a detective provides a playful route into subjects that can otherwise seem complicated to younger readers. Nenad Taskov's illustrations further support the imaginative setting and help bring Chloe's unusual world to life."I create imaginative children's stories that make learning fun and encourage curiosity, courage and kindness," said Marsha, author and founder of Blonde Cat Books.From a Difficult Chapter to a Creative BeginningBlonde Cat Books grew from a deeply personal period in Marsha's life. While dealing with medical challenges, she began writing as a positive focus and a way to keep difficult thoughts from defining her days. Storytelling gradually became a source of purpose, leading to new characters, books and creative projects.Chloe has particular significance within that journey. The tiny purple detective investigates mysteries inside the human body, while Marsha's own creative path developed during her experiences with health difficulties."Sometimes, the story you never wanted to live becomes the inspiration for something beautiful," said Marsha.Through writing, audio and animation, Marsha continues to explore ways of making stories engaging for children. Her work reflects an interest in curiosity, encouragement and the value of continuing to create through challenging circumstances. Here is a recent article published about the book.About Marsha Simon and Blonde Cat BooksMarsha Simon is an author, storyteller and founder of Blonde Cat Books, based in Northampton. She develops imaginative children's stories intended to make learning enjoyable while encouraging curiosity, courage and kindness.Her creative work includes books, audio and animation, with Chloe Good-Germ among her central characters. What began as a personal creative outlet has developed into a growing storytelling project focused on bringing joy, discovery and encouragement to young audiences.Readers, parents and educators can learn more about Marsha's work and Blonde Cat Books at .

Marsha Simon

Blonde Cat Books

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Marsha Simon Presents 'Chloe The Detective. The Case Of The Upset Tooth', an Imaginative Children's Mystery News Provided By XLIM October 22, 2026, 17:04 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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