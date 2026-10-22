The Culinary Institutue Of America (CIA) Hyde Park Unveils Sculpture Of Thomas Keller By Artist Gordon Huether

Installed just inside the Keller Gate, the college's main entrance named in honor of Chef Keller, the sculpture recognizes one of the culinary world's most influential figures and his extraordinary contributions to the culinary arts.

Napa-based artist Gordon Huether's life-sized bronze sculpture honoring renowned chef Thomas Keller was unveiled this month at Culinary Institute of America NY

- Gordon HuetherNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Napa-based artist Gordon Huether 's life-sized bronze sculpture honoring renowned chef Thomas Keller was unveiled at the Culinary Institute of America 's (CIA) Hyde Park, New York campus on October 8, 2026. The unveiling took place in conjunction with the CIA's 2026 Alumni Hall of Fame induction ceremony, celebrating excellence, innovation and leadership in the culinary and hospitality industries.Installed just inside the Keller Gate, the college's main entrance named in honor of Chef Keller, the sculpture recognizes one of the culinary world's most influential figures and his extraordinary contributions to the culinary arts.Commissioned to celebrate Keller's enduring legacy of excellence, mentorship and innovation, Huether's bronze sculpture stands as both a tribute to the chef's achievements and a source of inspiration for future generations of culinary professionals. The artwork reflects the shared commitment to creativity, craftsmanship and excellence that connects the worlds of art and culinary innovation.“As an artist, my goal is never simply to capture a likeness, but to express the character of the person behind it,” said Huether.“Thomas Keller has devoted his life to the pursuit of excellence, to mentorship, and to inspiring generations of chefs to see cooking as both a craft and an art. I hope this sculpture reflects not only his remarkable accomplishments, but also the humility, discipline, curiosity, and generosity that have defined his career.”The unveiling marks another chapter in Huether's longstanding relationship with the Culinary Institute of America. His previous contributions to the CIA's Hyde Park campus include The Rooster and The Egg and The Mitchell Gate, reflecting his commitment to creating meaningful works of art that celebrate the institution's history, traditions and culinary heritage. Together, these installations contribute to the visual and cultural identity of the campus, enriching the experience of students, faculty and visitors alike.Through his work at the CIA and beyond, Huether continues to explore the power of public art to honor achievement, celebrate shared histories and create lasting connections between people and place.About Gordon HuetherGordon Huether is a Napa, CA-based artist specializing in large-scale, site-specific permanent art installations. With hundreds of projects across a decades-long career, Huether's most complex commissions to date are the several architecturally integrated installations for the Salt Lake City International Airport, completed in stages from 2015 to 2026. For more information, visit us at .About the Culinary Institute of AmericaFounded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is dedicated to developing leaders in food, beverage, and hospitality. The independent, not-for-profit CIA offers associate degrees in Culinary Arts and Baking and Pastry arts; bachelor's degrees with majors in Culinary Arts, Baking and Pastry Arts, Food Business Management, Hospitality Management, Culinary Science, and Applied Food Studies; and master's degrees in Culinary Arts, Culinary Therapeutics, Food Business, Sustainable Food Systems, and Wine and Beverage Management. The college also offers executive education, certificate programs, and courses for professionals and enthusiasts. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services are a valuable resource to industry professionals, and its worldwide network of nearly 60,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit .

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The Culinary Institutue of America (CIA) Hyde Park Unveils Sculpture of Thomas Keller by Artist Gordon Huether News Provided By Gordon Huether Studio October 22, 2026, 17:07 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry, Retail



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