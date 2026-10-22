Primi Presents AI-Powered Authentication And Digital Traceability Solution At Intergraf Copenhagen

Image: Primi

Primi presents an AI-powered solution combining security printing, authentication, and digital traceability at Intergraf 2026.

- Chris BellerSãO PAULO, BRAZIL, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Primi Tecnologia, a Brazilian company specializing in high-security printing, authentication, and traceability, is participating in Intergraf Currency+Identity 2026, taking place on October 14 and 15 in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a new solution that integrates physical security features, artificial intelligence, and digital traceability.Presented under the concept Living Trace Tax Stamp, the solution creates a connection between the physical seal applied to a product and a unique digital identity. Although the term“tax stamp” is traditionally associated with excise tax stamps, the technology was designed for broader applications in authentication, traceability, and brand protection.Each seal has its own identification linked to its physical security features. Using a smartphone, without the need to install an app, consumers or inspection officers can initiate the validation process. Artificial intelligence analyzes the captured image, verifies security features, and cross-checks data such as the serial number against the information registered in the system.Each verification request can generate a record containing the date and time, location, product, serial number, image, and verification result. These data create a history that can help companies, distributors, and inspection teams identify irregularities and suspicious patterns.Applications Across Different MarketsThe solution was designed for markets in which authenticity, provenance, and traceability are critical factors the beverage sector, for example, it can help consumers and companies verify the legitimacy of products before consumption. In pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, it can support the identification of genuine products and the tracking of verification activities throughout the supply chain.The same architecture can also be used in brand protection strategies, helping protect brands against counterfeiting, packaging imitation, and the circulation of unauthorized products. According to Victoria Ferreira, Strategic Projects and Development Coordinator at Primi Tecnologia, the goal is to expand the traditional role of the security seal.“Authenticity is no longer just a visual feature; it becomes something that can be verified. Consumers perform a check, companies receive information about these verifications, and the seal becomes a point of connection between the physical product and its digital identity.”In the physical realm, the seals incorporate security printing features developed to make copying and tampering more difficult. In the digital environment, these features are linked to a unique identity and an authentication system based on image recognition and artificial intelligence.The concept can be summarized as physical proof, AI-powered verification, and digital traceability.Participation in IntergrafIntergraf Currency+Identity brings together minting institutions, central banks, and anti-fraud organizations such as Europol. Primi is participating in the 2026 edition alongside BlendPaper, another Brazilian company that supplies the banknote paper used for the Brazilian real. For the company, participation in the event also represents an opportunity to introduce an internationally developed-in-Brazil solution that integrates security printing and digital technology.Primi celebrates its 35th anniversary in 2026 and develops solutions for high-security printing, authentication, identification, and traceability. The company is a seven-time winner of the Fernando Pini Graphic Excellence Award and holds national and international certifications, including ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 45001, ISO 14298, and NBR 15540. With its industrial facilities in São Paulo, Brazil, Primi combines traditional security printing processes, such as intaglio printing, microprinting, numismatic backgrounds, special inks, and holography, with digital technologies for authentication, image-based identification, unique codes, and traceability.

Silvania Dal Bosco

ECCO Escritório de Consultoria em Comunicação

+55 11 3888-1144

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Primi Presents AI-Powered Authentication and Digital Traceability Solution at Intergraf Copenhagen News Provided By ECCO Escritório de Consultoria em Comunicação October 22, 2026, 17:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, Textiles & Fabric Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.