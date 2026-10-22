Greater Washington Urban League Celebrates Grand Opening Of Greater Picks, A Free Community Clothing Boutique

Greater Washington Urban League

Greater Washington Urban League Greater Picks Ribbon Cutting

New Resource Provides Clothing and Essentials for Job Interviews, School, Work and Everyday Life

- Faith Gibson Hubbard, Interim President & CEO, GWULWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL) celebrated the official grand opening of Greater Picks, its new free community clothing boutique, during Urban Fest 2026 on Saturday, October 17. The boutique expands GWUL's commitment to ensuring individuals and families have access to essential resources that support stability, opportunity and success throughout the school year and beyond.Greater Picks was created to help community members access clothing and essentials for job interviews, school, work and everyday life. By removing barriers to these necessities, GWUL aims to help individuals and families feel prepared for important milestones, pursue new opportunities and meet everyday needs.“Greater Picks reflects our commitment to showing up for our communities in ways that are meaningful, practical, and rooted in dignity,” said Dr. Faith Gibson Hubbard, Interim President & CEO of the Greater Washington Urban League.“Whether preparing for a job interview, getting ready for school, or meeting everyday needs, access to clothing and essential resources can make a real difference for individuals and families. We created Greater Picks because we recognize that building pathways to economic stability and opportunity also means addressing the everyday needs of the people and communities we serve. We are proud to make this resource available year-round as part of our broader commitment to helping our communities flourish and thrive.”The grand opening was a highlight of Urban Fest 2026, which brought community members together for a day of connection, family-friendly activities and access to resources. The event also featured community resource tables, backpack and school supply distribution, and activities for families.“Greater Picks is about meeting people where they are and providing practical support that can make a difference in their daily lives,” said Erica Fells, Director of Homelessness Prevention, Greater Washington Urban League.“We want community members to know that support is available beyond a single event or season. Greater Picks helps extend that support throughout the school year and beyond, giving individuals and families another resource they can turn to when they need it.”Greater Picks is now open to the public Tuesday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additional Saturday walk-in hours will be announced. Community members are encouraged to check with GWUL for updates on availability and access: greater-picks/.The opening of Greater Picks reflects GWUL's continued work to connect individuals and families with resources that promote economic empowerment, family wellness and greater stability. Through programs and community partnerships, the organization works to address immediate needs while helping residents access opportunities for long-term success.Link to downloadable photos from Greater Picks Grand Opening: HEREPhoto credit: James Bynum, @JamesVisionzAbout Greater Washington Urban League (GWUL):For nearly 90 years, The Greater Washington Urban League is a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering communities and changing lives. Through advocacy, education, and programs focused on economic empowerment, education and youth development, health and quality of life, and civic engagement, GWUL works tirelessly to advance social and economic justice for all. Visit our website atJoin the conversation and follow GWUL on social media for event updates and highlights:Facebook: @GreaterWashingtonUrbanLeagueInstagram: @GWUL365LinkedIn: @GWUL365

Jennifer McIntosh

MARC Global Communications

+1 480-202-7112

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Greater Washington Urban League Celebrates Grand Opening of Greater Picks, a Free Community Clothing Boutique News Provided By MARC Global Communications October 22, 2026, 17:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Emergency Services, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.