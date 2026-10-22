G6x7 Presents Gal Fridman At CONTEXT Art Miami 2026, Booth A6

Win - Gal Fridman. Presented by G6x7 at CONTEXT Art Miami 2026, Booth A6.

Women reclaim their stories through movement, layered museum-grade acrylic and light. Discover Gal Fridman with G6x7 in Miami, December 1–6.

PAPHOS, CYPRUS, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- G6x7 will present contemporary artist Gal Fridman at CONTEXT Art Miami 2026, Booth A6, from December 1–6 at One Herald Plaza in Miami. The presentation brings together his exploration of women, freedom and historical memory with G6x7's approach to layered imagery, museum-grade acrylic and lighting.

Fridman's women take an active role in the worlds they inhabit. Drawing on fairy tales, inherited social expectations and historical settings, the works place female figures at a moment of decision or movement. Their beauty is inseparable from their agency: they choose their direction, occupy space and determine what happens next.

The series considers the distance between roles assigned to women in the past and the possibilities they claim for themselves. Sport, gesture and physical presence become ways of expressing that change. Familiar scenes are reimagined as encounters between the weight of history and an individual's capacity to move beyond it.

G6x7 extends these narratives into the physical construction of the artwork. Printed imagery, museum-grade acrylic layers and lighting create relationships between foreground, background and the space between them. Shadows and transparent surfaces contribute to the experience, inviting viewers to look from different positions and discover how the image changes.

At Booth A6, visitors will be able to encounter the works in person and explore the relationship between their visual narratives and material depth. The presentation is intended for collectors, curators, designers and visitors interested in contemporary figurative art, female empowerment and the meeting of image, material and light.

EXHIBITION DETAILS

G6x7 presents Gal Fridman

CONTEXT Art Miami 2026 | Booth A6

December 1–6, 2026

One Herald Plaza, NE 14th Street & Biscayne Bay

Miami, Florida 33132, United States

ABOUT G6x7

Based in Paphos, Cyprus, G6x7 brings together contemporary art and visual technology. Its practice explores how layered materials, transparency and light can expand the experience of an image in physical space.

Discover the work and contact G6x7 at .

Media and collector inquiries:...

Gal Fridman

G6x7

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G6x7 Presents Gal Fridman at CONTEXT Art Miami 2026, Booth A6 News Provided By G6x7 October 22, 2026, 17:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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