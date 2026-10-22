Dr. Rajarshi Pal Releases 'Beyond Limits' And 'Thistlegorm Expedition & Other Adventures', Travel Memoirs Of Land & Sea

Beyond Limits by Dr. Rajarshi Pal Pic 1

Thistlegorm Expedition & Other Adventures by Dr. Rajarshi Pal Pic 2

Beyond Limits by Dr. Rajarshi Pal Pic 3

CARMARTHEN, WALES, UNITED KINGDOM, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Physician, expedition doctor, and experienced diver Dr. Rajarshi Pal has released two travel memoirs, Beyond Limits and Thistlegorm Expedition & Other Adventures. Published on August 20 and August 7, 2026, respectively, the books take readers across underwater caves, historic shipwrecks, volcanic islands, mountain routes, and remote landscapes. Both titles are available on Amazon for readers interested in exploration, scuba diving, history, resilience, and firsthand accounts of challenging journeys.AvailabilityBeyond Limits is available in Paperback and Hardcover editions on Amazon:Thistlegorm Expedition & Other Adventures is available in Kindle, Paperback, and Hardcover editions on Amazon:Exploring the World Beyond Familiar BoundariesBeyond Limits, Part 1 of the Beyond Limits series, takes readers with Dr. Rajarshi on expeditions shaped by curiosity, preparation, and endurance. Its chapters cover cave diving in Cancún, diving in the Red Sea and Gozo, exploration of Maya civilisation, rock climbing along the cliffs of Pembrokeshire, and an expedition towards the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro.Drawing on personal experience, the book examines the physical and emotional demands of entering unfamiliar environments. Together, the accounts present travel as an opportunity to learn about the natural world and the individual's response to uncertainty.Described as more than a travel diary, the book moves from the dark underwater caves of Mexico and the coral reefs of the Red Sea to the mysterious waters surrounding Malta, revealing the beauty, danger, and excitement of places few people ever experience. It also reflects on courage, curiosity, preparation, perseverance, and the human desire to discover what lies beyond the known."Exploration teaches us to respect nature, prepare carefully, and remain curious about places beyond our everyday experience," said Dr. Rajarshi, author, physician, and expedition doctor. "Through these two books, I hope readers can share the history, uncertainty, and sense of discovery that make every journey meaningful."History and Adventure Beneath the SurfaceThistlegorm Expedition & Other Adventures focuses on underwater exploration, maritime history, and island journeys. Its central account describes Dr. Rajarshi's four dives inside the SS Thistlegorm, a British cargo ship that left Glasgow with rifles, trucks, motorbikes, and other supplies for Allied forces in North Africa. An accident that temporarily closed the Suez Canal left her anchored near Sha'ab Ali, where German bombers sank her in 1941. Jacques-Yves Cousteau learned of the wreck from local fishermen in the 1950s, and Israeli divers rediscovered it in the 1990s.Descending along a rope to about 30 metres, Dr. Rajarshi finds broken masts, engines, artillery guns, and machine guns among coral and shoals of fish.The book also travels through the Bahamas, Rhodes, Gran Canaria, and Tenerife, where coral reefs, volcanic beaches, Atlantic caves, and rugged cliffs create a broad portrait of expedition travel. His experience as a Master Scuba Diver and Dive Master gives the diving passages practical context. Here is a recent article published about the books.About Dr. Rajarshi PalDr. Rajarshi is a paediatrician, neonatologist, expedition doctor, Master Scuba Diver, and Dive Master. He has trained in rock climbing, trekking, basic and advanced mountaineering, search and rescue, expedition medicine, survival skills, and scuba diving. His travels have taken him through the jungles of India and Costa Rica, the deserts of Namibia and Oman, the Scottish Highlands, Zimbabwe's Zambezi Valley, the Himalayas, Arctic Norway, Antarctica, Australia, and New Zealand, as well as waters across the Atlantic, Pacific, Mediterranean, and Red Sea.

Dr. Rajarshi Pal

Author of Beyond Limits

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Dr. Rajarshi Pal Releases 'Beyond Limits' and 'Thistlegorm Expedition & Other Adventures', Travel Memoirs of Land & Sea News Provided By XLIM October 22, 2026, 17:12 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Environment, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.