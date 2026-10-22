Anganwadi Workers Backbone Of Women & Child Development System: Arunachal Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Itanagar, Oct 22 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul on Thursday described Anganwadi workers and helpers as the backbone of the state's women and child development system, stressing the need to strengthen their working conditions and ensure dignity.

Addressing the second Mega Foundation Day celebration of the Arunachal Pradesh Anganwadi Karmachari Sangh (APAKS) at the Dree Ground here, the Minister lauded the dedication of frontline workers in delivering essential services, particularly in remote and geographically challenging areas of the state.

"Anganwadi workers are not merely frontline workers but the silent architects of our future generations," Pul said, highlighting their contributions to maternal and child nutrition, early childhood education, health awareness and community welfare.

She acknowledged that several Anganwadi workers and helpers continue to face challenges relating to honorarium, social security, infrastructure, working conditions and recognition of their services.

Assuring them of the state government's attention, Pul said their concerns would be heard and genuine demands considered at the appropriate level.

The Minister stressed that while government policies are formulated in offices, their actual success depends on the dedication and hard work of frontline personnel at the grassroots level.

She said the state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, remains committed to strengthening Anganwadi services, improving nutritional outcomes, promoting early childhood development and empowering women across Arunachal Pradesh.

Appreciating APAKS for providing a unified platform to Anganwadi workers and helpers, Pul encouraged the organisation to continue functioning with unity, discipline and a constructive approach.

She also reiterated her commitment to building a stronger, more efficient and dignified Anganwadi system through collective efforts.

"When we support an Anganwadi worker, we strengthen a family. When we strengthen an Anganwadi centre, we secure a child's future," she said.

Pul also emphasised that those dedicating their lives to caring for children equally deserve care, dignity and recognition.

Congratulating APAKS on its second foundation day, the Minister called for renewed collective efforts towards building a healthier, stronger and more empowered Arunachal Pradesh.