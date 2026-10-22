India's Para-Athletes Poised For A Packed Day Of Asian Para Games 2026

India's Asian Para Games 2026 Schedule

India's para-athletes are set for a packed day of competition at the Asian Para Games 2026 on Friday, with medal events scheduled across Para Badminton, Para Archery, Para Athletics, Shooting Para Sport, Para Swimming, Para Powerlifting and Para Cycling

The day begins at 5:30 AM with Thulasimathi Murugesan taking on China's Yang Quixia in the Women's Singles SU5 badminton final. At 5:55 AM, Pooja Jatyan and Bhawna Choudhary will compete against China's Wang Xueqian and Gao Zihan in the Recurve Women's Doubles gold medal match. Pramod Bhagat will face Nitesh Kumar in the Men's Singles SL3 final at 6:20 AM, followed by Naveen Sivakumar's Men's Singles SL4 final at 7:00 AM and Nithya Sre Sumathy Sivan's Women's Singles SH6 final at 7:05 AM.

Para Archery and Athletics Highlights

In Para Archery, Harvinder Singh and Vijay Sundi will contest the Recurve Men's Doubles gold medal match against China at 6:45 AM. Harvinder will return to action alongside Bhawna Choudhary in the Recurve Mixed Team semifinal at 9:20 AM, with a potential bronze medal match scheduled for 10:10 AM and the gold medal match at 10:35 AM, depending on qualification.

Para Athletics will feature several Indian competitors in medal events. Parmod Bijarnia will compete in the Men's 1500m T46 final at 6:17 AM, while Nimisha Suresh will take part in the Women's Long Jump T47 final at 6:30 AM. Praveen Sharma is scheduled for the Men's Discus Throw F11 final at 6:35 AM, followed by Amisha Rawat in the Women's Shot Put F46 final at 7:25 AM. Ajay Kumar and Sandeep will compete in the Men's 400m T64 final at 8:05 AM, while Haney is listed for the Men's Javelin Throw F37/38 final at 8:00 AM.

Shooting, Swimming and Powerlifting

Shooting Para Sport will also be in focus, with Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat competing in the P3 Open 25m Pistol SH1 qualification events. They are scheduled for the precision stage at 6:15 AM and the rapid stage at 1:00 PM, with the final set for 2:30 PM if they qualify. Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal will compete in the R8 Women's 50m Rifle 3P SH1 qualification at 6:30 AM, with the final scheduled for 9:15 AM, subject to qualification.

In Para Swimming, Chaitanya Kulkarni will compete in the Men's 400m Freestyle S6 heat at 6:44 AM and the Men's 50m Freestyle S6 heat at 7:35 AM. Abdul Quadir Indori will take part in the Men's 50m Backstroke S5 heat at 7:05 AM. The finals are scheduled for 1:49 PM and 2:02 PM, respectively, if the swimmers qualify. Ravi Karthik Budigina will contest the Men's 200m Individual Medley SM13 final at 2:12 PM, while Himanshu Nandal will compete in the Men's 100m Freestyle S11 final at 2:50 PM.

India's Para Powerlifting contingent, comprising Kasthuri Rajamani, Suman Devi and Jaspreet Kaur, will compete in the Women's Team Event, with heats beginning at 11:00 AM. A head-to-head match is scheduled for 11:50 AM, followed by the bronze medal match at 12:35 PM and the gold medal match at 12:50 PM, depending on the team's progress.

Afternoon Finals and Closing Events

The afternoon session will feature more Indian athletes in Para Athletics and Para Swimming. Sharath Makanahalli is scheduled for the Men's 5000m T12/T13 final at 2:30 PM, while Ravi Rongali and Navdeep Singh will compete in the Men's Javelin Throw F40/41 final at 3:10 PM. Pranav Soorma, Dharambir Nain and Amit Kumar Saroha will contest the Men's Club Throw F51 final at 3:30 PM. Sumit Antil, Sandip Sargar and Mahendra Gurjar will compete in the Men's Javelin Throw F42-F44/F61-F64 final at 4:46 PM.

Para Badminton will return to the spotlight at 3:00 PM, when Thulasimathi Murugesan and Nitesh Kumar face Indonesia's Leani Oktila and Hikmat Ramdani in the Mixed Doubles SL3-SU5 final. India's Para Cycling campaign will also feature Arshad Shaikh in the Men's C1-3 Road Race final at 8:30 AM.

The day's programme concludes with Sandeep scheduled to compete in the Men's 100m T44 final at 5:10 PM, provided he advances from the opening round. With multiple medal opportunities across disciplines, India will look to build on its campaign through a busy schedule of finals and qualification events. (ANI)

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