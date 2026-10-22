BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Alleged Links To Foreign Organizations

BJP Accuses Opposition of Global Conspiracy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday alleged that opposition-led protests in India were part of a conspiracy to destabilise the country, while raising questions over Rahul Gandhi alleged links with foreign organisations. Addressing a press conference, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey questioned Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi's alleged links with US lawmakers Ilhan Omar and Ro Khanna, and raised concerns over foreign funding, cryptocurrency and online gambling. Dubey claimed that foreign organisations and individuals were attempting to fuel protests to bring about a change of government in India. He alleged that the Congress leadership was working with foreign elements, although he did not present independently verified evidence to substantiate the claims“All these people - whoever is in the leadership of the Congress party, whoever the opposition is - are all working together with foreign powers to not change the regime, but to break the country,” Dubey said.

Questioning Rahul Gandhi's overseas engagements, the BJP MP alleged that the Congress leader had met individuals who, according to him, were working against India's interests.“I said in Parliament that under the guise of the Soros Foundation, he meets Ilhan Omar and Ro Khanna,” Dubey said, referring to the US lawmakers. "My question to Congress is: Regarding Neville Roy Singham, the cartels involved in online gambling, artificial intelligence, and cryptocurrency-with which individuals from these circles has Rahul Gandhi met over the past five years? Which of these individuals have participated in his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' or other such journeys? Moreover, whenever he travels abroad, with which of these elements does he meet, and what kind of plans do they devise to destabilise the country?" he added. He also questioned whether Sam Pitroda had a role in what he described as alleged conspiracies to destabilise India, and asked whom Gandhi had met during his foreign visits and who had been associated with his Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Concerns Over Technology and Foreign Influence

Dubey further referred to US congressional documents that he claimed discussed foreign influence, protests and technology-related concerns. He linked the issue to cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence and online gambling, alleging that these areas could be exploited by foreign actors to influence political movements.“The future ahead is of artificial intelligence, to destroy the entire world's economy there is cryptocurrency, and the third is online gambling,” he said, arguing that these issues required greater scrutiny.

Allegations Against Congress Leadership

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also launched a scathing attack on the Congress party, citing an alleged global investigation report to claim that foreign networks were coordinating with political entities to orchestrate "regime change" and unrest in India. In a post on X, Bhandari cited an investigative report titled "Global Chaos inc grows to 101 groups," alleging that an international leftist network named Progressive International (PI) was actively coordinating messaging across protests in France, Albania, and India. According to Bhandari, the stated aim of the messaging was "acquiring organised power through new rebellion." Bhandari alleged that top Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, had previously held meetings with representatives of Progressive International at 10 Janpath, claiming this pointed to foreign influence over the party. "This further proves Rahul Gandhi and Congress are under the remote control of Foreign Anti Democratic Forces," Bhandari said.

Raising a series of questions, Bhandari demanded answers from the Congress leadership regarding their alleged communications with the international organisation during domestic protests. "Congress must reveal: Was it coordinating with Progressive International during protests? What was the messaging between Congress and this organisation when protests were ongoing? Rahul Gandhi moving to Vietnam-is it related to taking instructions from many such organisations for November 1 Anarchic protest?" he asked.

Attacks on Rahul Gandhi

Joining the chorus, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia repeatedly referred to Gandhi as“Rahul Gaddar” and alleged that the Congress leadership's meetings with international groups raised questions about their activities, funding and possible coordination with protests in India. His remarks followed a Fox News Digital investigation that claimed to have identified 101 organisations across nine countries involved in organising, coordinating or amplifying demonstrations.“The subject is the model of anarchy, chaos, and treachery that the Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, is presenting before the country. Now, a news report was published in a very prestigious newspaper today, regarding how these threads of treachery are connecting with foreign agencies,” Bhatia said.“If it is asked, who is the commander-in-chief of this traitor? Who is the leader of this traitor? Then it would not be wrong,” he added, alleging that Gandhi's actions warranted being called a“traitor” or“Mir Jafar”.

Bhatia cited the report's references to Indian Alliance Paris, which he described as a France-based organisation, and alleged that it was among the first to share videos and amplify social media posts concerning Gandhi's detention during a protest. He questioned whether the organisation's activity indicated an attempt by foreign-based groups to influence the narrative around India's domestic political affairs. He also raised questions about Progressive International, described by the report as a transnational anti-capitalist organisation. Bhatia referred to a Congress social media post stating that Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi met a delegation from the organisation at 10 Janpath in New Delhi on April 28, 2025.“Rahul Gandhi? Rahul the 'Gaddar'? Does he not have any strength left in him anymore, that now he has to take the help of such agencies and organisations that are anti-India?” Bhatia said. He alleged that the organisations were connected to protests and unrest in different countries, including France, Spain and Albania, and sought clarification from the Congress leadership about the nature of its engagement with them.“Both the names I gave you-Progressive International, with proof, is a meeting on Congress's handle,” Bhatia said, referring to the party's post documenting the meeting. He also questioned whether the Congress or its overseas unit had any formal arrangement or continuing communication with the organisations.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur claimed that some opposition leaders enjoyed the support of foreign interests, referring to what he called“Uncle Sam” and“Uncle Soros”. He alleged that communications and political“toolkits” were sometimes used to guide opposition messaging and protests.“Today, opposition leaders have nothing to say about India, so they speak against the country and run an anti-India agenda,” he alleged. This comes amid opposition protests against the Chief Election Commissioner and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

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