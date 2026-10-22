Gujarat Delegation Visits South Korea To Boost Global Textile Ties

Gujarat Delegation Strengthens Textile Ties with South Korea

As part of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit initiative to strengthen global partnerships, a high-level Gujarat delegation led by Deputy Minister Harsh Sanghavi arrived in South Korea on Thursday after a successful visit to Japan. In Daegu, one of South Korea's major textile hubs, the delegation participated in the 'Gujarat–Korea Textile Industry Cooperation Roundtable' at the Korea Textile Development Institute (KTDI).

Textile Sector Synergy and Investment

Vision for Global Collaboration

Deputy CM Sanghavi stated that“Textiles are an integral part of Gujarat's identity. From cotton fields to spinning mills, and from Ahmedabad's denim to Surat's synthetic fabrics, Gujarat covers the entire value chain-from farm to fibre, factory to fashion and global markets. Gujarat accounts for approximately one-third of India's man-made fibre production and nearly 65% of its denim production." He added, "South Korea has exceptional expertise in advanced technologies, fibres and performance materials, while Gujarat has strong manufacturing capabilities and an integrated supply chain. Combining Korea's innovation with Gujarat's entrepreneurial strengths can bring a new revolution to the global textile industry.”

Infrastructure and Development

He further added that,“The PM MITRA Park, being developed across approximately 1,142 acres in Navsari, will bring the entire textile ecosystem-including spinning, weaving, processing, technical textiles and garment manufacturing-under one roof. It will provide an ideal platform for Korean companies to collaborate and invest. Excellent connectivity through Surat International Airport, Hazira Port and the Dedicated Freight Corridor will further strengthen the park's global competitiveness. We are not here merely to invite Korean entrepreneurs; we are eager to understand their needs and work together. Let us visit Gujarat, embrace innovation and sustainable growth, and weave a new chapter in India–Korea friendship.”

Roundtable Engagement and Industry Participation

The meeting aimed to explore technical exchange, business collaboration, and investment opportunities between Gujarat and South Korea in the textile sector, particularly in textile machinery and fabric manufacturing. At the beginning of the meeting, DyCM and the delegation visited KTDI's advanced research and development facilities, pilot facilities, and testing and analysis centre.

The programme began with a welcome address by Jae-Yong Park, President of Youngone Corporation. Nishi Kant Singh, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Seoul, delivered the opening remarks and highlighted trade relations between the two countries. According to the Chief Minister's Office, Mamta Verma, Additional Chief Secretary, Industries and Mines Department, delivered a detailed presentation on Gujarat's textile industry, strong infrastructure, investor-friendly policies, and opportunities for collaboration with Korean companies.

Delivering the keynote address, DyCM invited leading textile and machinery manufacturers from Daegu, a globally renowned textile hub, to participate in the upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit and explore investment and joint venture opportunities in Gujarat. He stated that combining Gujarat's textile ecosystem with Korea's advanced technology would create new opportunities for mutual growth. The meeting also featured an extensive question-and-answer session and discussions on potential collaboration with Korean textile machinery and fabric manufacturers.

Representing the Gujarat Government, Commissioner of Industries P. Swaroop, Joint Secretary (Budget) of the Finance Department Arvind V., Joint Industries Commissioner Kanak Deo, Secretary to the Deputy Chief Minister Ashish Kumar and other officials attended the roundtable meeting. Around 28 delegates from South Korea also participated, including heads and CEOs of eight prominent textile machinery companies, such as Youngone Corporation, KTDI, Mikwang, Ace, Samil, Wooyang and Ilsung, along with representatives of four leading fabric manufacturing companies-Haewon Trading, Bohyun Textile, Dongjin and Hyundai Chemical Fiber. (ANI)

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