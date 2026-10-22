Azerbaijan Approves Net-Zero Emissions Strategy By 2060

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Prime Minister of Azerbaijan, Ali Asadov, approved the "Long-term low-carbon development strategy of Azerbaijan", envisaging net-zero emissions by 2060, on October 22, 2026.

This was announced by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the ministry, the strategy aims to reduce the country's climate impact while sustaining its economic development, with the ultimate goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2060.

Net-zero emissions entails minimizing the release of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere as much as possible, while balancing any remaining emissions through absorption, achieved via forests as well as other natural and technological solutions.

To reach this objective, the strategy outlines phased changes across several sectors: energy, transport, industry, oil and gas, agriculture, buildings, and waste management.

In practical terms, this includes measures such as expanding the use of solar and wind energy, improving energy efficiency in homes and businesses, developing cleaner transport, reducing methane leaks in the oil and gas sector, sorting and recycling waste, and protecting and restoring forests. In addition to a cleaner environment, these changes could facilitate the creation of new jobs, the adoption of modern technologies, and the strengthening of the economy's competitiveness.

The strategy establishes a link between the target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40% by 2035 (compared to 1990 levels) and a long-term vision for 2060. The development of "green energy zones" in Karabakh and East Zangezur, as well as in Nakhchivan, also represents a key aspect of this transition.

The document, prepared through the involvement of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources as the national focal point, in coordination with relevant state institutions, is set to be submitted to the Secretariat of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Beyond communicating Azerbaijan's contribution to global climate efforts under the Paris Agreement and its long-term development trajectory to the international community, the strategy will also present the country's priorities to partners and investors more clearly and transparently. The strategy continues, at the national level, the approach of translating the climate goals highlighted within the framework of COP29 into concrete action. The agreements reached in Baku regarding climate finance, along with the ongoing international dialogue within the scope of climate diplomacy, are significant for the implementation of the strategy, specifically in terms of improving access to finance and technology, as well as expanding partnership opportunities.

The document emphasizes that international financial support, access to and the transfer of advanced technologies, concessional loans, grants, and private investments are crucial for achieving the 2060 target.

The success of this transition will also depend on the training of specialists, the development of new skills, and the participation of society.

Public presentations, involving scientific institutions, organizations, and civil society entities, are planned to be organized to communicate the strategy's objectives.