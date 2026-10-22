Jacob Frydman Scholarship For Real Estate Education Opens Nationwide Call For 2027 Applicants

The scholarship is open to U.S. citizens and permanent residents currently enrolled at or accepted to an accredited U.S. college or university. Applicants must be pursuing a degree in real estate, finance, business, or a closely related field and hold a minimum 3.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale. The selected recipient will receive a $25,000 one-time award, with selection based on an essay contest judged on clarity, originality, and personal commitment to the field.

Candidates are asked to write a 700–1,000-word essay identifying a real estate challenge or opportunity in their community, explaining how they would approach it, and articulating the impact they hope to create through their careers. The prompt is designed to surface students who think critically about real estate as a force for community development rather than as a purely financial transaction.

Jacob Frydman of counsel to the Schwartz, Conroy & Hack and is admitted to practice law in Ohio. He previously taught real estate finance as an adjunct professor at Columbia University.

Through this scholarship, Jacob Frydman

“I have spent my career helping complex projects come to life, and I want to help the next generation of real estate professionals do the same,” said Jacob Frydman.“This scholarship is about opening a door for students who are ready to think critically about the places they live in and the impact they can have through real estate.”

The $25,000 one-time award may be applied toward tuition, books, fees, or other approved educational expenses. Applications must be received by July 15, 2027, and the selected recipient will be notified by email and announced on August 15, 2027. Full eligibility details, the essay prompt, and submission instructions are available on the scholarship website.

About the Jacob Frydman Scholarship for Real Estate Education

The Jacob Frydman

Contact Information

Spokesperson: Jacob Frydman

Organization: Jacob Frydman Scholarship for Real Estate Education

Website:

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at