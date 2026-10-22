Old National Honored For Innovation In Digital Client Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Named winner in the 2026 Datos Insights Impact Awards in Wealth Management

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) has been named the award winner in the“Best Innovation in Digital Client Experience” category for the 2026 Impact Awards in Wealth Management, presented by Datos Insights. The award was presented on Oct. 21 at the Wealth Management Forum in New York.

Old National was recognized for its new Wealth Unified Digital initiative. Built on the Candescent digital banking platform, the initiative gives eligible wealth clients a single digital entry point to view brokerage and trust relationships alongside their banking accounts, with single sign-on (SSO) into each underlying platform.

“Wealth Unified Digital is about organizing the experience around our clients rather than asking clients to navigate our internal systems,” said Old National's Philip Barnes, Community Banking & Wealth CIO, who accepted the award at the Wealth Management Forum on behalf of the bank.“By bringing banking and wealth relationships together through one digital front door, we have created a stronger foundation for serving clients in simpler, more connected, and increasingly personalized ways. I am incredibly proud of the team that brought this vision to life.”

Under the new Wealth Unified Digital initiative, Old National improved data accuracy from approximately 85% to 99% ahead of launch, featuring a privacy-first client design. A phased roll-out beginning with a small initial release in May 2026, and expanding through successive advisor-portfolio waves, extended access to approximately 26,000 wealth clients by mid-June.

A panel of external experts judge the Datos Insights Impact Awards nominations based on:



Level of innovation and competitive advantage

Market needs assessment

Impact on customer experience and customer operational efficiency

Level of new revenue opportunity for the organization

Impact on customer retention/new customer attraction Level of scalability across customer base and future roadmap



The Wealth Unified Digital initiative, says Datos Insights, aligns with the ever-increasing number of Millennial- and Generation X-age wealth clients seeking modern banking tools and digital-first access.

“Wealth management clients often hold banking, brokerage and trust relationships on separate platforms, each with its own login and interface,” said Wally Okby, Strategic Advisor, Wealth Management for Datos Insights.“That structure mirrors how a bank is organized internally rather than how a client experiences the relationship. A generational wealth transfer is moving trillions of dollars toward Millennial and Generation X beneficiaries who expect digital-first, personalized experiences, and WealthTech competitors are setting a new bar for streamlined digital experience. Old National's Wealth Unified Digital initiative addresses this gap.”

For more information on Old National Wealth Management solutions, go to oldnational.com/wealth.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $74 billion of assets and $41 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2026, Points of Light named Old National to“The Civic 50” for the third consecutive year – an honor recognizing the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States – and also named Old National the Financials Sector Leader among nominated banks and financial services organizations.

Media Relations:

Rick Vach

(904) 535-9489

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