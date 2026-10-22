Plumbifi Plumbing & Heating Announces Official Relocation To Mclean, Virginia

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MCLEAN, VA, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Plumbifi today announced its official business relocation from Arlington, VA 22204, to 1340 Old Chain Bridge Rd Ste 300-2, McLean, VA 22101. Along with the address change, the company is introducing its full business name, Plumbifi Plumbing & Heating, reflecting its continued commitment to providing reliable plumbing and heating solutions for residential and commercial customers across Northern Virginia.

The move represents an important milestone for the company as they continue to grow and expand their presence in the region. From its new McLean location, Plumbifi Plumbing & Heating will primarily serve communities throughout Fairfax County and Arlington County, Virginia, while continuing to build relationships with homeowners and businesses across the surrounding Northern Virginia area.

For existing customers, the announcement provides an updated business address and a clearer introduction to the company's full name. For new customers, it offers an opportunity to connect with a local service provider focused on dependable solutions, attentive communication, and respect for the properties entrusted to its care.

"We are incredibly grateful for the support and trust our community has shown me and our team over the years," said a spokesperson for Plumbifi Plumbing & Heating. "Every customer who calls us, recommends us to a neighbor, or welcomes us back for another project has helped make this growth possible. As we establish our new business location in McLean, we remain committed to earning that trust through reliable plumbing and heating solutions for homeowners and businesses throughout Northern Virginia."

Plumbifi offers plumbing services that include leak detection and repair, drain cleaning, water heater services, sewer line inspections, sump pump services, and commercial plumbing. The company also works with tank and tankless water heaters, helping customers address hot water needs through repair and installation services. These capabilities support customers managing everyday maintenance concerns as well as more involved plumbing projects.

The company's approach emphasizes understanding each customer's concerns, explaining available solutions, and keeping customers informed throughout the service process. Its website also highlights diagnostic tools and camera inspections to help identify plumbing problems, along with courteous service and attention to maintaining a clean work area.

The relocation announcement underscores the company's ongoing connection to Arlington County while establishing its business address in McLean. Plumbifi continues to welcome service inquiries from Arlington customers and neighboring Fairfax County communities as it moves forward under the Plumbifi Plumbing & Heating name.

For homeowners, access to reliable service can help address problems that interrupt daily routines, from leaking fixtures to inconsistent hot water. For businesses, functional plumbing and dependable heating support comfortable, productive spaces for employees and customers. The company's continued growth centers on helping both groups find practical solutions suited to their properties and service needs. Visit their Facebook Page to learn more about them and work they are doing for the community:

Customers, vendors, and community partners are encouraged to update their records with the new McLean address and full business name. Those interested in scheduling service or confirming availability for a particular location or project can contact the company directly or visit its website for additional information.

The new location marks the next chapter for a company built around helping local customers care for their homes and businesses. To learn more about the company visit their website at or give them a call at (571) 500-2105.

About Plumbifi Plumbing & Heating





Plumbifi Plumbing & Heating, also known as Plumbifi, provides plumbing and heating solutions for homeowners and businesses across Northern Virginia, primarily serving Fairfax County and Arlington County. Based at 1340 Old Chain Bridge Rd Ste 300-2, McLean, VA 22101, the company focuses on reliable service, clear communication, and customer care. The leadership team and business continues to grow while serving the communities that have supported its development.

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For more information about Plumbifi Plumbing & Heating, contact the company here:

Plumbifi Plumbing & Heating

Lonne Browner

(571) 500-2105

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1340 Old Chain Bridge Rd Ste 300-2

McLean, VA 22101

CONTACT: Lonne Browner