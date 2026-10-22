Stuart Piltch Celebrates Family Legacy And Student Opportunity Through Piltch Family Commons At Hobart And William Smith Colleges

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Philanthropist and business leader Stuart Piltch '82 supports a renovated student residential community that honors generations of family connections and the people who shaped his educational journey

GENEVA, N.Y., Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stuart Piltch, an accomplished business leader, entrepreneur, and philanthropist, is celebrating a meaningful milestone in his longstanding relationship with Hobart and William Smith Colleges (HWS). The institution recently dedicated the Piltch Family Commons, a renovated student residential community made possible through a significant gift from Piltch, recognizing his family's multigenerational connection to the colleges and commitment to expanding educational opportunities.

Led by HWS President Mark D. Gearan, the dedication ceremony took place on Saturday, October 3, at the former Geneva Garden Apartments on Pulteney Street. The newly renovated housing community honors Piltch and his family, including his parents, Mildred and Roy Piltch; his siblings, Neal, Deborah, and Stanley; and his daughter, Alyson Feldman-Piltch '11. Four of Stuart Piltch's siblings attended HWS, followed years later by his daughter, continuing a family tradition rooted in education and personal growth.

For Stuart Piltch, the dedication represents more than a contribution to campus infrastructure. It recognizes the institution that influenced his values, shaped his outlook, and helped establish the foundation for his professional and personal life. During the ceremony, he reflected on his parents' belief in education and the lasting impact of the HWS community on successive generations of the Piltch family.

Piltch began his HWS journey in 1977, pursuing a dual major in American studies and history and graduating with high honors in 1982. During his college years, he was a member of Delta Chi and worked at Saga Dining Hall to help finance his education. He also received the Warren C. Schwartz '58 Memorial Scholarship, an experience that reflects the importance of financial assistance in making higher education accessible.

Following graduation, Piltch developed a diverse career spanning intelligence, healthcare, insurance, and data analytics. In 1999, he founded Cambridge Advisory Group, an independent consulting firm serving major corporations and federal regulatory bodies. The firm was acquired by Risk Strategies in December 2021, where Piltch continues to serve as Managing Director of Risk Strategies Consulting. He also co-founded Certilytics in 2014, helping advance machine-based learning applications in healthcare and insurance analytics.

His commitment to HWS extends well beyond the new residential community. Stuart Piltch served on the colleges' Board of Trustees from 2007 to 2010 and has established or substantially supported nine endowed scholarships. He also provides ongoing support to Geneva Scholarship Associates and other initiatives that expand access to educational opportunities.

During the dedication, Piltch announced that individual residential buildings would honor people who influenced his college experience and life. Those recognized include former financial aid leaders Robert R. Freeman and June W. Kuryla, Professor Toni Flores, Professor Frank O'Laughlin, Nadine Agree '82, and Trustee Emeritus Herbert J. Stern '58. The tribute reflects Piltch's appreciation for the mentors, faculty members, and supporters who helped shape his path.

President Gearan praised Piltch for ensuring that the influence of those who supported him continues to benefit future generations. Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students Becca Morris also highlighted how the renovated apartments offer students a sense of home, independence, and convenient access to campus facilities.

Through the Piltch Family Commons, Stuart Piltch is helping create a welcoming residential environment where students can build relationships, pursue academic goals, and develop lasting memories. The project reflects a continuing commitment to education, gratitude, and community-values that have defined Stuart Piltch's connection to Hobart and William Smith Colleges for decades.

About Stuart Piltch

Stuart Piltch is a business leader, entrepreneur, and philanthropist whose professional experience includes intelligence, healthcare, insurance, and advanced analytics. A 1982 graduate of Hobart and William Smith Colleges, he continues to support educational initiatives and community enrichment through philanthropy and institutional service.

Media Contact:

Stuart Piltch

Website:

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at