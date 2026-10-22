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Canadian Large Cap Leaders Split Corp. Declares Distribution


Date: 2026-10-22 01:02:13

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX: NPS) – Canadian Large Cap Leaders Split Corp. (the“Company”) announces distribution payable on November 13, 2026, to Class A Shareholders of record at the close of business on October 30, 2026.

Share Class Ticker Amount Per Share
Class A Shares NPS 0.180000

The Company offers distribution reinvestment plan (“DRIP”) for Class A Shareholders which provides Class A Shareholders with the ability to automatically reinvest distributions, commission free, and realize the benefits of compound growth. Class A shareholders can enroll in a DRIP program by contacting their investment advisor.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada's leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $8 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies spanning Equities, Fixed Income, Alternative Income, Real Assets, F/X and Digital Assets.

For more information on Ninepoint, please visit or contact us at 416-362-7172 or 1-888-362-7172 or ....

Sales Inquiries:

Ninepoint Partners LP
T: 416-943-6707
TF: 866-299-9906
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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