MAISONS DU MONDE: 3Rd Quarter And 9-Month Sales 2026 Highlights
|€ in millions
| Q3 25
Actual
| Q3 26
Actual
| %
Variation
| YTD 25
Actual
| YTD 26
Actual
| %
Variation
|Group GMV
|257,5
|211,8
|(17,7%)
|770,5
|695,1
|(9,8%)
|Group Sales
|224,7
|176,3
|(21,5%)
|669,2
|589,1
|(12,0%)
|Variation at constant perimeter
|5,9%
|(21,0%)
|(4,4%)
|(10,9%)
|Sales by geography
|France
|120,5
|95,1
|(21,%)
|359,8
|318,5
|(11,5%)
|% of sales
|53,6%
|53,9%
|0,3ppt
|53,8%
|54,1%
|0,3ppt
|International
|104,1
|81,2
|(22,0%)
|309,5
|270,6
|(12,6%)
|% of sales
|46,4%
|46,1%
|(0,3ppt)
|46,2%
|45,9%
|(0,3ppt)
|Sales by distribution channel
|Stores
|163,6
|133,7
|(18,3%)
|483,0
|436,1
|(9,7%)
|% of sales
|72,8%
|75,9%
|3,0ppt
|72,2%
|74,0%
|1,9ppt
|Online
|61,0
|42,6
|(30,3%)
|186,3
|153,0
|(17,9%)
|% of sales
|27,2%
|24,1%
|(3,0ppt)
|27,8%
|26,0%
|(1,9ppt)
|Sales by product category
|Decoration
|120,7
|95,9
|(20,6%)
|352,9
|306,5
|(13,1%)
|% of sales
|53,7%
|54,4%
|0,7ppt
|52,7%
|52,0%
|(0,7ppt)
|Furniture
|104,0
|80,4
|(22,7%)
|316,4
|282,6
|(10,7%)
|% of sales
|46,3%
|45,6%
|(0,7ppt)
|47,3%
|48,0%
|0,7ppt
Q3 2026 sales details
In the third quarter of 2026, Group net sales stood at €176.3 million, bringing the year-to-date total to €589.1 million.
Store sales decreased by 18.3% on a reported basis, and by 17.3% on a like-for-like basis.
Online sales reached €42.6 million, declining by 30.3%. This overall contraction reflects diverging dynamics: while MdM Web sales fell by 35%, the Marketplace demonstrated resilience, limiting its decline to 4%. Additionally, digital performance was impacted by a tactical adjustment in Search Engine Advertising (SEA) spend during the quarter.
Sales across both product categories contracted, with Decoration down 20.6% and Furniture declining by 22.7%. The Furniture segment proved to be more sensitive to the quarter's temporary product availability constraints, as well as to the Group's scaled-back promotional intensity.
From a geographical standpoint, domestic and international markets followed a broadly similar trajectory. Sales in France stood at €95.1 million (-21.1%), while International sales reached €81.2 million (-22.0%).
Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statement
This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions or which do not directly relate to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecasted or implied by such forward- looking statements. Accordingly, no representation is made that any of these statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and will not give rise to updates or revision. For a more complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, refer to Maisons du Monde's filings with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.
Financial agenda
The next publication dates will be announced on the Group's website.
About Maisons du Monde
Maisons du Monde is the leading player in inspiring, accessible, and sustainable home and decoration. The Brand offers a rich and constantly refreshed range of furniture and decorative items in a multitude of styles. Leveraging a highly efficient omnichannel model and direct access to consumers, the Group generates over 50% of its sales through its online platform and operates in 8 European countries.
corporate.maisonsdumonde.com
Contacts
|Investor Relations
|Press Relations
| Denis Lamoureux
Tel: (+33) 6 46 35 09 95
| Pierre Barbe
Tel: (+33) 6 23 23 08 51
|...
| ...
Michelle Kamar
Tel: (+33) 6 09 24 42 42
...
Attachment
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Maisons du Monde press release - 3rd quarter and 9 month sales 2026
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