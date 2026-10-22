MAISONS DU MONDE: 3Rd Quarter And 9-Month Sales 2026 Highlights

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE

Nantes, October 22nd, 2026

3rd quarter and 9-month sales 2026 highlights

YTD LfL Net Sales: -10.9%

Q3: -21.0% LfL, impacted by temporary delays in deliveries and lower promotions

€30m Gross Cost Savings for FY26 confirmed, structurally lowering the break-even point

Decline in sales across channels and geographies

Maisons du Monde recorded a decline in sales in the third quarter of 2026, with like-for-like net sales down 21.0%, bringing the year-to-date decline to 10.9%.

Temporary product availability constraints due to temporary late deliveries strongly impacted sales, particularly during the second half of the quarter.

The downturn affected both distribution channels (Retail -18% and Online -30%) and geographies (France at -21% and International at -22%).

Furthermore, the Group operated in a challenging environment: retail traffic in France declined by 4% YTD (Retail Int panel), while French furniture market sales fell by 5% YTD (IPEA). Top-line performance also reflected the Group's continued commercial discipline to protect gross margin.



Actions underway to support sales recovery while protecting profitability and cash in this challenging context

Team focus on Customer experience, leading to record NPS growth of +10.8 points from 2023 to 2026.

Close cooperation with suppliers to ensure a progressive return to normal deliveries throughout Q4.

The Group is also implementing measures to improve trading momentum in the coming months: marketing initiatives are being stepped up to drive traffic in-store and online, while product availability should be normalized by the end of the year.

At the same time, strict focus on protecting profitability and cash:



Disciplined approach to promotional activity has supported gross margin.



Cost-reduction measures further materialized during Q3. The Group confirms its €30 million gross savings target over the full year, helping to offset top-line pressure. Structural reduction of the inventories, accelerated by temporary delays in deliveries.

François-Melchior de Polignac, CEO commented "As anticipated, our third-quarter performance reflects a persistently tough retail environment, which was further exacerbated by temporary product availability constraints. In this highly demanding context, we are taking actions on the levers within our control: we are firmly improving our profit potential through lowering the break-even point by delivering our cost-reduction initiatives, maintaining strict discipline on margins, and preserving our cash. We are entering the fourth quarter with great determination, improving product availability, and targeted marketing initiatives to restore traffic." SALES PERFORMANCE FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AND 9-MONTH 2026



€ in millions Q3 25

Actual Q3 26

Actual %

Variation YTD 25

Actual YTD 26

Actual %

Variation Group GMV 257,5 211,8 (17,7%) 770,5 695,1 (9,8%) Group Sales 224,7 176,3 (21,5%) 669,2 589,1 (12,0%) Variation at constant perimeter 5,9% (21,0%) (4,4%) (10,9%) Sales by geography France 120,5 95,1 (21,%) 359,8 318,5 (11,5%) % of sales 53,6% 53,9% 0,3ppt 53,8% 54,1% 0,3ppt International 104,1 81,2 (22,0%) 309,5 270,6 (12,6%) % of sales 46,4% 46,1% (0,3ppt) 46,2% 45,9% (0,3ppt) Sales by distribution channel Stores 163,6 133,7 (18,3%) 483,0 436,1 (9,7%) % of sales 72,8% 75,9% 3,0ppt 72,2% 74,0% 1,9ppt Online 61,0 42,6 (30,3%) 186,3 153,0 (17,9%) % of sales 27,2% 24,1% (3,0ppt) 27,8% 26,0% (1,9ppt) Sales by product category Decoration 120,7 95,9 (20,6%) 352,9 306,5 (13,1%) % of sales 53,7% 54,4% 0,7ppt 52,7% 52,0% (0,7ppt) Furniture 104,0 80,4 (22,7%) 316,4 282,6 (10,7%) % of sales 46,3% 45,6% (0,7ppt) 47,3% 48,0% 0,7ppt





















































Q3 2026 sales details

In the third quarter of 2026, Group net sales stood at €176.3 million, bringing the year-to-date total to €589.1 million.

Store sales decreased by 18.3% on a reported basis, and by 17.3% on a like-for-like basis.

Online sales reached €42.6 million, declining by 30.3%. This overall contraction reflects diverging dynamics: while MdM Web sales fell by 35%, the Marketplace demonstrated resilience, limiting its decline to 4%. Additionally, digital performance was impacted by a tactical adjustment in Search Engine Advertising (SEA) spend during the quarter.

Sales across both product categories contracted, with Decoration down 20.6% and Furniture declining by 22.7%. The Furniture segment proved to be more sensitive to the quarter's temporary product availability constraints, as well as to the Group's scaled-back promotional intensity.

From a geographical standpoint, domestic and international markets followed a broadly similar trajectory. Sales in France stood at €95.1 million (-21.1%), while International sales reached €81.2 million (-22.0%).





Disclaimer: Forward Looking Statement





This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions or which do not directly relate to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecasted or implied by such forward- looking statements. Accordingly, no representation is made that any of these statements or forecasts will come to pass or that any forecast results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and will not give rise to updates or revision. For a more complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, refer to Maisons du Monde's filings with the French Autorité des marchés financiers.





Financial agenda

The next publication dates will be announced on the Group's website.





About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is the leading player in inspiring, accessible, and sustainable home and decoration. The Brand offers a rich and constantly refreshed range of furniture and decorative items in a multitude of styles. Leveraging a highly efficient omnichannel model and direct access to consumers, the Group generates over 50% of its sales through its online platform and operates in 8 European countries.









Contacts





Investor Relations Press Relations Denis Lamoureux

Tel: (+33) 6 46 35 09 95 Pierre Barbe

Tel: (+33) 6 23 23 08 51 ... ...

Michelle Kamar

Tel: (+33) 6 09 24 42 42

...





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Maisons du Monde press release - 3rd quarter and 9 month sales 2026