Crypto News: Remittix Earn Prepares Aave, Fluid And Morpho Pools As Ethereum's Four-Minute Settlement Plan Revives A $12,000 ETH Target

MAJURO, Marshall Islands, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remittix is preparing Aave, Fluid and Morpho pools for its forthcoming Earn platform as the project expands beyond payments into a broader digital-finance ecosystem. The planned rollout is designed to give eligible users access to established decentralized lending markets from within the same environment being built for crypto-to-bank transfers, wallet access and perpetual trading.







The Earn launch gives Remittix another potential source of user activity ahead of the November 24, 2026 RTX market debut. Remittix has raised $33 million from more than 40,000 participants toward its $36 million hard cap, while RTX remains available at $0.28 before progressing toward the announced $0.46 final presale stage and minimum exchange launch price.

The announcement arrives as Ethereum researchers explore a plan that could reduce settlement time from approximately 16 minutes to around four. Ethereum bulls argue that faster finality could strengthen the network's position across stablecoins, tokenized assets, bridges and institutional settlement, reviving an ambitious $12,000 ETH target.

Remittix Earn Prepares Aave, Fluid and Morpho Pools

Remittix Earn is set to go live with advertised yields of up to 22% APY on selected crypto assets and stablecoins. The planned Aave, Fluid and Morpho pools give the platform access to three prominent names in on-chain lending and liquidity.

Aave operates one of DeFi's largest lending ecosystems, while Fluid combines lending and decentralized exchange infrastructure. Morpho has expanded through permissionless lending markets designed to give users and curators greater control over collateral, rates and risk parameters.

Bringing these pool options into Remittix Earn can broaden the platform beyond simple asset storage. Eligible users could move funds into selected earning strategies while remaining connected to the wider Remittix wallet and PayFi experience.

PayFi Remains the Center of Remittix

Remittix is primarily a PayFi project designed to connect supported digital assets with conventional banking. One thousand invited holders can test crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transactions through EUR and USD routes using USDT and USDC across Ethereum, Celo, Base and Polygon.

The wider Remittix ecosystem adds an iOS wallet with more than 10,000 downloads and Remittix Markets, which has processed over $50 million in perpetual trading volume. Earn introduces a further route for users to enter and remain inside the platform.

The structure gives every product a distinct role. PayFi provides the real-world payment proposition, the wallet supports onboarding, Markets attracts active traders and Earn is designed to make eligible crypto balances more productive.

Ethereum's Four-Minute Settlement Plan Supports the $12,000 Case

Ethereum recently traded near $2,396, making a $12,000 target approximately five times higher. The bullish case received a fresh infrastructure catalyst through the Ethereum Foundation's work on upgrading finality.

The proposed decoupled-consensus model would separate head voting from finality voting, potentially reducing the wait for irreversible Ethereum settlement from around 16 minutes to approximately four. Faster finality could lower capital costs for bridges, exchanges and payment services that currently wait for settlement before releasing funds elsewhere.

For Ethereum holders, the plan reinforces the argument that the network can evolve into a faster global settlement layer. For Remittix, improvements across Ethereum can also support PayFi and Earn because USDT and USDC on Ethereum already form part of the project's testing environment.

Earn Strengthens the Final RTX Launch Setup

The forthcoming Earn platform adds another catalyst as Remittix moves toward November 24. With only $3 million remaining before the hard cap, buyers are assessing the current $0.28 RTX price against the announced $0.46 final stage and minimum exchange launch price.

For buyers comparing a $12,000 Ethereum price prediction with earlier-stage opportunities, Remittix combines PayFi utility with wallet adoption, live Markets volume and planned Aave, Fluid and Morpho earning pools. The remaining presale allocation represents the final entry window before public trading begins.

About Remittix

Remittix is developing a connected PayFi ecosystem for crypto-to-bank and bank-to-crypto transactions. Its products include international payment settlement, a mobile wallet, Remittix Markets and the forthcoming Remittix Earn service.

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