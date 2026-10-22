Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Trial And Competitive Landscape Enters A New Phase As 200+ Companies Advance Clinical Programs Delveinsight
|Drug Name
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|AR1001
|AriBio
|III
|Type 5 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors
|Oral
|ACP-204
|Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|III
|5-HT2A receptor inverse agonist
|Oral
|JNJ-64042056
|Johnson & Johnson/AC Immune SA
|II
|Immunostimulants
|IM
|SAR448851
|Sanofi
|II
|TREM2 agonist
|Oral
|Mivelsiran
|Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
|II
|Amyloid beta-protein precursor expression inhibitors; RNA interference
|Intrathecal injection
|HT-4253
|Halia Therapeutics
|II
|LRRK2 protein inhibitors
|Oral
|ABBV-1758
|AbbVie
|I/II
|Pyroglutamyl(3)-amyloid beta-protein (3-42) modulators
|IV infusion/SC
|RG6627
|F. Hoffmann-La Roche
|I
|Apolipoproteins E expression inhibitors; Gene silencing
|Intrathecal injection
Arunima Dabral, Assistant Project Manager of Competitive Intelligence and Consulting at DelveInsight, said that the Alzheimer's disease market is being driven by the growing aging population and rising disease prevalence, alongside increasing diagnosis and earlier identification of patients. The emergence of disease-modifying therapies is shifting treatment toward earlier intervention and biomarker-guided care, expanding the addressable treatment population. Continued investment in novel mechanisms, improved diagnostic infrastructure, and demand for therapies that meaningfully slow disease progression are expected to further shape market growth.
Recent Developments in the Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Space
- In September 2026, Merry Life Biomedical announced the advancement of TML-6, a Taiwan-developed investigational oral therapy for early Alzheimer's disease, into a global Phase II study spanning Taiwan, Sweden, and the United States. In August 2026, IGC Pharma, Inc. provided an update on the Company's lead Alzheimer's program, IGC-AD1. The company reported that during the second quarter, the Phase II CALMA trial of IGC-AD1 reached the Company's previously disclosed 146-patient baseline randomization target. In July 2026, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. announced positive blinded six-month interim safety and biomarker results from PRECISE-AD, the Phase Ib trial of its lead drug candidate, PMN310, in patients with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease or mild Alzheimer's disease (AD). In July 2026, Halia Therapeutics announced two poster presentations at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2026, linking preclinical data on its LRRK2 inhibitor HT-4253 to a biomarker trial to prevent or delay Alzheimer's disease (AD). In June 2026, Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for VY1706, the Company's investigational gene therapy targeting intracellular and extracellular tau for Alzheimer's disease (AD). In June 2026, Elixiron Immunotherapeutics announced positive interim results from its ongoing Phase II proof-of-concept study of enrupatinib (EI-1071), a brain-penetrant colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF-1R) inhibitor designed to modulate neuroinflammation in Alzheimer's disease (AD). In June 2026, CytoDyn Inc. announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase IIa clinical study evaluating leronlimab in patients with Alzheimer's disease, in collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine. In May 2026, Biogen Inc. announced compelling topline results from the Phase II CELIA study evaluating diranersen (BIIB080), an investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapy targeting tau, in individuals with early Alzheimer's disease. In May 2026, INmune Bio Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to XProTM (pegipanermin), the company's first-in-class selective soluble TNF inhibitor, for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease (AD). In May 2026, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that its partner, Biogen, shared compelling topline results from the Phase II CELIA study evaluating diranersen (IONIS-MAPTRx/BIIB080), an investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapy targeting tau, in individuals with early Alzheimer's disease (AD). In April 2026, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AUVELITY® for the treatment of agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease. AUVELITY is a first-in-class treatment for Alzheimer's disease agitation which targets the N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) and sigma-1 receptors. In April 2026, NeuroTherapia, Inc. has completed its Phase IIa clinical trial in Alzheimer's Disease (AD) patients. NTRX-07, the Company's lead molecule, was administered for 28 days in this double-masked, randomized clinical trial. In April 2026, AC Immune SA announced it dosed the first patients in Cohort AD4 in the ongoing Phase Ib/II ABATE trial. As a result, AC Immune will receive a USD 12 million milestone payment from Takeda under the partners' exclusive, worldwide option and license agreement for AC Immune's active immunotherapies targeting toxic forms of amyloid beta (Abeta), including ACI-24 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD). In April 2026, Alzheon, Inc., announced the dosing of the first cohort of human volunteer subjects in a Phase I single and multiple ascending dose clinical trial of ALZ-507, a novel investigational oral drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. In February 2026, MerryLife Biomedical Inc. announced positive Phase I results for TML-6, its investigational oral therapy for Alzheimer's disease (AD). The study demonstrated that TML-6 was generally well tolerated with a favorable safety profile, supporting its continued clinical development. In January 2026, SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals announced it has entered into a worldwide licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG, to advance SciNeuro's novel amyloid beta targeted antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease.
Scope of the Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Report
- Coverage: Global Key Alzheimer's Disease Companies: AriBio, Eisai Inc., Biogen, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Halia Therapeutics, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Spinogenix, Inc., Eisai Inc., Cenna Biosciences Inc., Akeso Biopharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., NSC-Therapeutics, Lexeo Therapeutics, Therini Bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb, SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals, ProMis Neurosciences Inc., Denali Therapeutics, AC Immune SA, and others. Key Pipeline Alzheimer's Disease Therapies: AR1001, ACP-204, JNJ-64042056, SAR448851, Mivelsiran, LY3154207 (Mevidalen), ABBV-1758, RG6627, HT-4253, ONO-2020, Tazbentetol (SPG302), E2814, 8M2D, AK152, ALN-5288, NSC001, LX1001, THN391, Irafamdastat, SNP318, PMN310, DNL628, DNL921, SNP234, moponetug, LY 3439539, RG6289, RG6102, and others.
Frequently Asked Questions from the Alzheimer's Disease Competitive Landscape and Clinical Trial Analysis
- How is AI transforming the Alzheimer's disease clinical trial landscape and competitive intelligence? Which pharmaceutical companies and investigational therapies are leading the development of next-generation Alzheimer's disease treatments? How do competing Alzheimer's disease therapies compare in clinical efficacy, safety, tolerability, and their ability to slow disease progression? Which emerging mechanisms of action, therapeutic targets, and treatment innovations could reshape the future of Alzheimer's disease care? How can AI identify emerging clinical trial trends, competitor milestones, regulatory developments, and potential market disruptions earlier? Where are the biggest unmet medical needs and opportunities for differentiation in the Alzheimer's disease therapeutic market? How can AI-driven insights help pharmaceutical leaders make smarter clinical development, investment, licensing, and strategic partnering decisions?
Table of Contents
|1.
|Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Report Introduction
|2.
|Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Report Executive Summary
|3.
|Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline: Overview
|4.
|Alzheimer's Disease Marketed Drugs
|4.1.
|KISUNLA: Eli Lilly and Company
|5.
|Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Trial Therapeutics
|6.
|Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration)
|7.
|Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III)
|7.1.
|AR1001: AriBio
|8.
|Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II)
|8.1.
|SAR448851: Sanofi
|9.
|Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I)
|9.1.
|RG6627: F. Hoffmann-La Roche
|10.
|Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline: Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
|11.
|Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
|12.
|Inactive Products in the Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline
|13.
|Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis
|14.
|Unmet Needs
|15.
|Alzheimer's Disease Market Drivers and Barriers
|16.
|Appendix
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