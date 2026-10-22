New York, USA, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Trial and Competitive Landscape Enters a New Phase as 200+ Companies Advance Clinical Programs | DelveInsight

The Alzheimer's disease competitive landscape report delivers important insights into approved as well as ongoing research on 240+ pipeline Alzheimer's disease drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight's Alzheimer's Disease Competitive Landscape and Clinical Trial Analysis 2026 report provides comprehensive global coverage of approved and pipeline Alzheimer's disease therapies across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics domain.

Key Takeaways from the Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's Alzheimer's disease competitive landscape and clinical trial analysis report presents a robust market with over 200 active players developing more than 240 pipeline Alzheimer's disease therapies.

Key Alzheimer's disease companies, such as AriBio, Eisai Inc., Biogen, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Halia Therapeutics, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Spinogenix, Inc., Eisai Inc., Cenna Biosciences Inc., Akeso Biopharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., NSC-Therapeutics, Lexeo Therapeutics, Therini Bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb, SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals, ProMis Neurosciences Inc., Denali Therapeutics, AC Immune SA, and others, are evaluating new Alzheimer's disease drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

Promising pipeline Alzheimer's disease therapies, such as AR1001, ACP-204, JNJ-64042056, SAR448851, Mivelsiran, LY3154207 (Mevidalen), ABBV-1758, RG6627, HT-4253, ONO-2020, Tazbentetol (SPG302), E2814, 8M2D, AK152, ALN-5288, NSC001, LX1001, THN391, Irafamdastat, SNP318, PMN310, DNL628, DNL921, SNP234, Moponetug, LY 3439539, RG6289, RG6102, and others, are under different phases of Alzheimer's disease clinical trials.

Approximately 20+ Alzheimer's disease medications are in the late stage of development, whereas 120+ drugs are in the mid and early stages of development. Key MoAs under development include Type 5 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors, 5-HT2A receptor inverse agonists, Immunostimulants, TREM2 agonist, Amyloid beta-protein precursor expression inhibitors, RNA interference, LRRK2 protein inhibitors, Pyroglutamyl(3)-amyloid beta-protein (3-42) modulators, apolipoprotein E expression inhibitors, Gene silencing, and others.

What is Alzheimer's Disease?

Alzheimer's disease is a progressive neurodegenerative disorder and the most common cause of dementia, primarily affecting memory, thinking, behavior, and the ability to perform everyday activities. It develops gradually as abnormal proteins, including beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles, accumulate in the brain and disrupt communication between nerve cells, eventually leading to neuronal damage and brain atrophy. Early symptoms commonly include forgetfulness, difficulty recalling recent information, and problems with planning or problem-solving, while later stages may involve language difficulties, disorientation, behavioral changes, and loss of independence. Although age is the strongest known risk factor, genetics, cardiovascular health, and other factors can also influence disease risk. There is currently no cure for Alzheimer's disease, but symptomatic treatments and newer disease-modifying therapies aimed at slowing disease progression are expanding the treatment landscape.

To know more about Alzheimer's disease treatment, visit @ Alzheimer's Disease Therapies

Approved Alzheimer's Disease Drug Profile Analysis

KISUNLA: Eli Lilly and Company

KISUNLA (donanemab) is an amyloid-targeting therapy indicated for individuals with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and those with mild dementia due to early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease, provided amyloid pathology has been confirmed. The therapy is administered intravenously and is supplied as a 350 mg/20 mL single-dose vial. KISUNLA works by targeting amyloid plaques in the brain and promoting their clearance, thereby addressing a key underlying pathology of Alzheimer's disease. However, treatment may be associated with serious adverse events, including amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA) and infusion-related reactions. The U.S. FDA approved KISUNLA in July 2024 based on results from the Phase III TRAILBLAZER-ALZ 2 study. Prior to approval, the therapy received Fast Track, Priority Review, and Breakthrough Therapy designations from the FDA.

LEQEMBI: Eisai/Biogen

LEQEMBI (lecanemab-irmb) is a recombinant, humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It selectively targets aggregated soluble and insoluble forms of amyloid-beta (Aβ) in the brain, facilitating the removal of amyloid-beta plaques. By addressing an underlying disease pathology, LEQEMBI is designed to slow the progression of Alzheimer's disease rather than solely manage its symptoms. The U.S. FDA initially granted accelerated approval to LEQEMBI in January 2023. Following confirmation of clinical benefit in the Phase III CLARITY AD study, the FDA granted traditional approval on July 6, 2023, for patients with early Alzheimer's disease, including those with MCI or mild dementia due to Alzheimer's disease and confirmed amyloid-beta pathology.

A snapshot of the Pipeline Alzheimer's Disease Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drug Name Company Phase MoA RoA AR1001 AriBio III Type 5 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors Oral ACP-204 Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. III 5-HT2A receptor inverse agonist Oral JNJ-64042056 Johnson & Johnson/AC Immune SA II Immunostimulants IM SAR448851 Sanofi II TREM2 agonist Oral Mivelsiran Alnylam Pharmaceuticals II Amyloid beta-protein precursor expression inhibitors; RNA interference Intrathecal injection HT-4253 Halia Therapeutics II LRRK2 protein inhibitors Oral ABBV-1758 AbbVie I/II Pyroglutamyl(3)-amyloid beta-protein (3-42) modulators IV infusion/SC RG6627 F. Hoffmann-La Roche I Apolipoproteins E expression inhibitors; Gene silencing Intrathecal injection

Arunima Dabral, Assistant Project Manager of Competitive Intelligence and Consulting at DelveInsight, said that the Alzheimer's disease market is being driven by the growing aging population and rising disease prevalence, alongside increasing diagnosis and earlier identification of patients. The emergence of disease-modifying therapies is shifting treatment toward earlier intervention and biomarker-guided care, expanding the addressable treatment population. Continued investment in novel mechanisms, improved diagnostic infrastructure, and demand for therapies that meaningfully slow disease progression are expected to further shape market growth.

Recent Developments in the Alzheimer's Disease Treatment Space



In September 2026, Merry Life Biomedical announced the advancement of TML-6, a Taiwan-developed investigational oral therapy for early Alzheimer's disease, into a global Phase II study spanning Taiwan, Sweden, and the United States.

In August 2026, IGC Pharma, Inc. provided an update on the Company's lead Alzheimer's program, IGC-AD1. The company reported that during the second quarter, the Phase II CALMA trial of IGC-AD1 reached the Company's previously disclosed 146-patient baseline randomization target.

In July 2026, ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. announced positive blinded six-month interim safety and biomarker results from PRECISE-AD, the Phase Ib trial of its lead drug candidate, PMN310, in patients with mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's disease or mild Alzheimer's disease (AD).

In July 2026, Halia Therapeutics announced two poster presentations at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2026, linking preclinical data on its LRRK2 inhibitor HT-4253 to a biomarker trial to prevent or delay Alzheimer's disease (AD).

In June 2026, Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for VY1706, the Company's investigational gene therapy targeting intracellular and extracellular tau for Alzheimer's disease (AD).

In June 2026, Elixiron Immunotherapeutics announced positive interim results from its ongoing Phase II proof-of-concept study of enrupatinib (EI-1071), a brain-penetrant colony-stimulating factor 1 receptor (CSF-1R) inhibitor designed to modulate neuroinflammation in Alzheimer's disease (AD).

In June 2026, CytoDyn Inc. announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase IIa clinical study evaluating leronlimab in patients with Alzheimer's disease, in collaboration with Weill Cornell Medicine.

In May 2026, Biogen Inc. announced compelling topline results from the Phase II CELIA study evaluating diranersen (BIIB080), an investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapy targeting tau, in individuals with early Alzheimer's disease.

In May 2026, INmune Bio Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to XProTM (pegipanermin), the company's first-in-class selective soluble TNF inhibitor, for the treatment of early Alzheimer's disease (AD).

In May 2026, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that its partner, Biogen, shared compelling topline results from the Phase II CELIA study evaluating diranersen (IONIS-MAPTRx/BIIB080), an investigational antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) therapy targeting tau, in individuals with early Alzheimer's disease (AD).

In April 2026, Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AUVELITY® for the treatment of agitation associated with dementia due to Alzheimer's disease. AUVELITY is a first-in-class treatment for Alzheimer's disease agitation which targets the N-methyl D-aspartate (NMDA) and sigma-1 receptors.

In April 2026, NeuroTherapia, Inc. has completed its Phase IIa clinical trial in Alzheimer's Disease (AD) patients. NTRX-07, the Company's lead molecule, was administered for 28 days in this double-masked, randomized clinical trial.

In April 2026, AC Immune SA announced it dosed the first patients in Cohort AD4 in the ongoing Phase Ib/II ABATE trial. As a result, AC Immune will receive a USD 12 million milestone payment from Takeda under the partners' exclusive, worldwide option and license agreement for AC Immune's active immunotherapies targeting toxic forms of amyloid beta (Abeta), including ACI-24 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD).

In April 2026, Alzheon, Inc., announced the dosing of the first cohort of human volunteer subjects in a Phase I single and multiple ascending dose clinical trial of ALZ-507, a novel investigational oral drug candidate for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

In February 2026, MerryLife Biomedical Inc. announced positive Phase I results for TML-6, its investigational oral therapy for Alzheimer's disease (AD). The study demonstrated that TML-6 was generally well tolerated with a favorable safety profile, supporting its continued clinical development. In January 2026, SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals announced it has entered into a worldwide licensing and collaboration agreement with Novartis Pharma AG, to advance SciNeuro's novel amyloid beta targeted antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's Disease.

Scope of the Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Report



Coverage: Global

Key Alzheimer's Disease Companies: AriBio, Eisai Inc., Biogen, Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Halia Therapeutics, Ono Pharmaceuticals, Spinogenix, Inc., Eisai Inc., Cenna Biosciences Inc., Akeso Biopharma, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., NSC-Therapeutics, Lexeo Therapeutics, Therini Bio, Bristol-Myers Squibb, SciNeuro Pharmaceuticals, ProMis Neurosciences Inc., Denali Therapeutics, AC Immune SA, and others. Key Pipeline Alzheimer's Disease Therapies: AR1001, ACP-204, JNJ-64042056, SAR448851, Mivelsiran, LY3154207 (Mevidalen), ABBV-1758, RG6627, HT-4253, ONO-2020, Tazbentetol (SPG302), E2814, 8M2D, AK152, ALN-5288, NSC001, LX1001, THN391, Irafamdastat, SNP318, PMN310, DNL628, DNL921, SNP234, moponetug, LY 3439539, RG6289, RG6102, and others.

Frequently Asked Questions from the Alzheimer's Disease Competitive Landscape and Clinical Trial Analysis



How is AI transforming the Alzheimer's disease clinical trial landscape and competitive intelligence?

Which pharmaceutical companies and investigational therapies are leading the development of next-generation Alzheimer's disease treatments?

How do competing Alzheimer's disease therapies compare in clinical efficacy, safety, tolerability, and their ability to slow disease progression?

Which emerging mechanisms of action, therapeutic targets, and treatment innovations could reshape the future of Alzheimer's disease care?

How can AI identify emerging clinical trial trends, competitor milestones, regulatory developments, and potential market disruptions earlier?

Where are the biggest unmet medical needs and opportunities for differentiation in the Alzheimer's disease therapeutic market? How can AI-driven insights help pharmaceutical leaders make smarter clinical development, investment, licensing, and strategic partnering decisions?

Table of Contents

1. Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline: Overview 4. Alzheimer's Disease Marketed Drugs 4.1. KISUNLA: Eli Lilly and Company 5. Alzheimer's Disease Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1. AR1001: AriBio 8. Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1. SAR448851: Sanofi 9. Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1. RG6627: F. Hoffmann-La Roche 10. Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline: Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products 11. Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 12. Inactive Products in the Alzheimer's Disease Pipeline 13. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 14. Unmet Needs 15. Alzheimer's Disease Market Drivers and Barriers 16. Appendix

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