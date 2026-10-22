Landmarks Illinois Names Frank Butterfield As President & CEO

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landmarks Illinois, the state's only statewide historic preservation nonprofit organization, announced today that Frank Butterfield has been appointed as President & Chief Executive Officer. Butterfield, who previously served as Chief Operating Officer and stepped in as interim President & CEO in July, officially assumes this role following his extensive track record of executive leadership and operational excellence.

Butterfield brings over a decade of dedicated service to Landmarks Illinois. He joined the organization in 2013 as Springfield Office Director, expanding advocacy and public outreach to communities across the state. In 2021, he became Chief Operating Officer, overseeing day-to-day operations and managing the organization's finances. He was instrumental in developing and implementing Landmarks Illinois' latest five-year strategic roadmap, the Transformational Plan. He also led Landmarks Illinois' recent acquisition of Illinois Main Street, a robust community development network focused on commercial corridors, downtown districts and small business economic development.

"Frank's deep-rooted commitment to our mission, along with his proven operational leadership and passion for historic preservation, makes him the ideal leader to guide Landmarks Illinois into its next chapter," said Ron Clewer, Landmarks Illinois Board Chair. "Over his many years with the organization, Frank has demonstrated a profound understanding of how historic preservation strengthens local communities, fosters equity and drives reinvestment across Illinois."

As President & CEO, Butterfield will lead Landmarks Illinois' strategic direction and advance the organization's commitment to inclusive preservation practices that address society's top challenges today, including community and economic development, housing access and climate change mitigation.

"I am deeply honored to step into the role of President & CEO at such a pivotal moment for Landmarks Illinois," said Butterfield.“Historic preservation has immense potential to strengthen and uplift our Illinois communities and enhance quality of life for people who call our great state home. I am eager to continue working alongside our staff, board, donors and partners to make our organization's work more impactful and the resources we provide more accessible."

Prior to joining Landmarks Illinois, Butterfield served as Director/Field Officer for the National Trust for Historic Preservation in the Wisconsin Field Office and held roles with the Roger Brown Study Collection and DePaul University in Chicago. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from Boston College and a Master of Science in Historic Preservation from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

About Landmarks Illinois

Landmarks Illinois is a membership-based, historic preservation nonprofit organization founded in 1971. Our mission is to accelerate the preservation and reuse of significant places statewide to foster healthy, livable and thriving communities. Through advocacy, funding, technical expertise and public engagement, we position preservation as an accessible, equitable and effective tool to support strategic, community-driven revitalization. For more information, visit .

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Frank Butterfield

CONTACT: Kaitlyn McAvoy Landmarks Illinois 312-995-9679...