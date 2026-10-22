Dayton T. Brown, Inc. Celebrates Opening Of Huntsville Test & Qualification Center

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New facility expands independent testing capabilities for aerospace, defense and propulsion programs

Toney, AL, Oct. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) celebrated the opening of its Huntsville Test & Qualification Center today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in Toney, Alabama. The event brought together DTB leadership, elected officials, customers, industry partners, and community representatives to mark a significant milestone in the company's long-term commitment to the Huntsville region.

Located at 7401 Pulaski Pike in Toney, the 104,000-square-foot facility expands DTB's testing capacity in the Southeast and strengthens its ability to support aerospace, defense, propulsion, and related programs. Its location provides closer access to Huntsville's extensive aerospace and defense community, including Redstone Arsenal and the region's government, military, and industry organizations.

“We didn't come here simply to put a DTB sign on another building. We came because Huntsville is at the center of some of our nation's most important aerospace and defense work,” said Jim Kelly, President of Dayton T. Brown, Inc.“Our customers are here, their engineers are here, and their programs are here. We believe DTB should be here with them.”

Kelly noted that the company's Huntsville investment reflects both the region's strategic importance and the growing need for testing capacity to keep pace with production demands. As the Department of War calls on the defense industry to deliver greater quantities of equipment on accelerated schedules, testing and qualification have become increasingly important to maintain production momentum and ensure reliability.

“We are pleased to welcome Dayton T. Brown, Inc. to Huntsville and celebrate the opening of its new Test & Qualification Center,” said Mayor Tommy Battle.“Huntsville has built a strong reputation for engineering excellence, innovation, and advanced technology. DTB's expertise is a natural fit for our growing aerospace and defense industry, and we look forward to the company's continued success in our community.”

Expanding Testing Capabilities to Meet Critical Industry Needs

Growing from our legacy, the Huntsville Test & Qualification Center will support demanding aerospace and defense programs through hardware testing during development, qualification, and production. Initially, the focus will be on large-scale rocket motor testing in support of Golden Dome requirements for DTB's anchor customer, L3Harris. As customer needs evolve, DTB plans to expand the facility's capabilities to include environmental and EMI testing.

“This opening marks the beginning of a broader growth strategy for DTB in North Alabama,” Kelly said.“Our ambition in Huntsville goes well beyond Testing & Engineering. We plan to build a substantial testing presence here while expanding DTB's broader portfolio of capabilities and services, giving customers greater access to the solutions and support they need to move their programs forward and meet the evolving needs of the aerospace and defense industries.”

Madison County Commission Chairman Rex Vaughn also welcomed DTB's investment in the region.

"I congratulate Dayton T. Brown, Inc. on their location in Huntsville," said Madison County Commission Chairman Rex Vaughn. "Their testing and engineering capabilities will be a great support for our local existing companies as they work to bring their products to market. We look forward to supporting their team as they grow."

Following the ceremony, invited guests toured the facility and learned more about DTB's testing and engineering capabilities.

About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.

For 75 years, Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been a proud American company fueling innovation and supporting the critical industries that drive our nation's progress. We take immense pride in our role as a trusted partner to the military, aerospace, defense, and commercial sectors. Our testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems work is embedded in the technologies and systems that help safeguard the nation and drive our industries forward. With facilities strategically located across the country, DTB delivers trusted, independent solutions that help customers qualify, certify, and field mission-critical systems with confidence. Headquartered in Bohemia, NY, DTB operates facilities across the United States including locations in Alabama, Florida, and Maryland.|



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