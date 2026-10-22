Seven Medicine TCM Healing Clinic Wins The 2026 Quality Business Award For The Best Acupuncture In Rochester, Minnesota

Dr. Kristina Gacesa, DAcCHM, L.Ac., Dipl. Ac., M.CM, Owner of Seven Medicine TCM Healing Clinic LLC located in Rochester, Mn.

Dr. Kristina Gacesa performing an Acugraph Digital Meridian Scan during a new patient consultation.

Dr. Kristina Gacesa performing fire cupping, a Traditional Chinese Medical modality utilized to sedate the nervous system and improve circulation while boosting the immune system.

A patient during an acupuncture treatment with an emphasis on needle retention in the low back- red light therapy is also utilized during the treatment as well.

Dr. Kristina Gacesa performing acupuncture on a patient for lower back pain.

ROCHESTER, MN, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Seven Medicine TCM Healing Clinic has been named the winner of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Acupuncture in Rochester, Minnesota.This marks the third consecutive year that Seven Medicine TCM Healing Clinic has earned this prestigious recognition. This recognition honors Seven Medicine TCM Healing Clinic for its continued outstanding customer service, top-tier quality of services, and exceptional overall business performance.The Quality Business Awards honor businesses that demonstrate excellence in their field each year. Winners are chosen based on factors such as their reputation, customer feedback, and overall performance within their industry.Seven Medicine TCM Healing Clinic is a leading acupuncture clinic in Rochester, recognized for its high-quality services. Acupuncture is a form of alternative medicine that utilizes very thin acupuncture needles inserted into various points of the body to help treat many different health concerns. The Seven Medicine TCM Healing Clinic owner and practitioner, Dr. Kristina Gacesa, DAcCHM, L.Ac., M.CM, Dipl., is certified through the National Certification Board for Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine (NCBAHM) and is licensed with the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice. Dr. Gacesa's areas of specialization include cosmetic acupuncture, treating chronic and acute pain, autoimmune symptoms, mental health, and women's health including endometriosis, PCOS, ovarian cysts, hormonal imbalances, fertility, pregnancy, post-partum, prolapse, and menopause. Seven Medicine TCM Healing Clinic also offers Traditional Chinese Medicine treatments such as fire cupping, herbal medicine, guasha, food therapy, lifestyle modifications, and moxibustion. Proudly serving Rochester and the surrounding communities, Seven Medicine TCM Healing Clinic is dedicated to delivering excellent alternative medical services and fostering meaningful connections within the community.When it came time to select this year's recipient, Seven Medicine TCM Healing Clinic stood out as a reputable company in the acupuncture industry. Known for its skilled, professional, and friendly team, Seven Medicine TCM Healing Clinic has earned a strong reputation within the Rochester community, with glowing reviews from many satisfied clients. Below are just a few of the many positive testimonials from clients who were highly impressed by Seven Medicine TCM Healing Clinic's communication and exceptional service:“Ms. Gacesa is highly skilled in and knowledgeable about traditional oriental medicine and approaches patients in a holistic manner, bringing deep experience and her intuition together with her training to provide comprehensive treatment plan. In two weeks, I feel like a new person and better than I could have hoped for."“My acupuncturist retired and I was looking for someone new. Did my research, reading Kristina bio was what I was looking for. Someone that had lots of different learning experiences. I could tell the difference in one session. She listened and understood what I needed and she made a plan."“Kristina is amazing! I was having a terrible time with my pregnancy. After just one visit, I felt so much better. When I saw my husband afterwards, his first words were, "you look different!" I felt different. I suddenly felt empowered. Better yet, all the symptoms that had really been plaguing me for weeks cleared right up! I highly recommend Kristina for all your acupuncture needs!"“Highly recommended! Acupuncture and traditional Chinese medicine with Kristina has been life changing for me and I've only been treated for 1 month. Looking forward to a lifetime full of results with Seven Medicine!"“I would highly recommend this place to everyone! Kristina is very professional, knowledgeable and just a beautiful soul that truly cares about the well being of ALL her patients. I've been struggling with depression, anxiety, insomnia and constipation for months now. Kristina was able to treat all these symptoms in just one visit with acupuncture and Gua Sha treatment. Even outside of my treatment sessions, Kristina has been great with answering any health related questions/concerns and offering natural remedies and medical advice. She goes above and beyond to ensure that anyone who comes into her clinic, leaves happy, healthy and satisfied."The Seven Medicine TCM Healing Clinic team consistently goes above and beyond to ensure effective acupuncture treatments for every client.The Quality Business Awards honour businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. To qualify, a business must receive outstanding customer reviews across at least three different platforms. Companies with excellent reputations and consistent track records over multiple years, along with minimal complaints, are awarded high scores. Additionally, businesses that actively engage with and respond to customer feedback are highly regarded. Other key criteria include a commitment to integrity, community involvement, and proactive measures to reduce environmental impact. Earning a Quality Business Award reflects a dedication to providing top-tier products and exceptional customer service.For more information about Seven Medicine TCM Healing Clinic, please visit their website.Contact:Quality Business Awards...

Our Team

Seven Medicine TCM Healing Clinic

+1 (507) 258-7771

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Seven Medicine TCM Healing Clinic Wins the 2026 Quality Business Award for The Best Acupuncture in Rochester, Minnesota News Provided By Quality Business Awards October 22, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Social Media



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.