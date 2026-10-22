Ban Ki-Moon Urges Renewed Commitment To The Global Goals During High-Level Visit To Vienna

Ban Ki-moon shares opening remarks at the SDG Dialogforum 2026

Ban Ki-moon congratulates Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger for Austria's election as a non-permanent member to the UN Security Council

Co-chairs Ban Ki-moon and Heinz Fischer meeting Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger

Former UN Secretary-General speaks at Austria's SDG Dialogforum and meets with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger.

- H.E. Ban Ki-moonVIENNA, AUSTRIA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- H.E. Ban Ki-moon, 8th Secretary-General of the United Nations and Co-chair of the Ban Ki-moon Foundation, called for renewed political commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) from governments, and international orgnaizations, business, academia and civil society during a visit to Vienna, where he is attending Austria's SDG Dialogforum 2026 on October 22, 2026, and meeting with Austrian high-level representatives.Against the backdrop of ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, growing risks associated with artificial intelligence, worsening climate impacts, and deepening social and economic inequalities, Ban Ki-moon stressed the continued relevance of the SDGs as a shared blueprint for a more resilient and sustainable future. With less than four years remaining until 2030, he underscored the responsibility of governments to accelerate implementation and ensure that the ambitions of the Agenda 2030 remain a priority for the international community beyond 2030.“I sincerely hope that UN Member States will work together and agree on a new global framework that follows the 2030 Agenda. A framework that builds on past success while critically addressing the remaining gaps, with the aim of closing them. A framework that accelerates action towards a better future for all,” said Ban Ki-moon, who opened the forum alongside Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal, Special Envoy for Global Affairs in the Austrian Federal Chancellery. Peter Launsky-Tieffenthal reaffirmed Austria's commitment to the SDGs in his opening remarks:“Crises and international conflicts have slowed global progress towards the SDGs. The 2030 Agenda remains our shared framework for action, and we remain committed to its goals. Peace and sustainable development depend on one another. Advancing both requires strong multilateralism.”Austria ranks sixth globally in the Sustainable Development Report 2026, reflecting its progress in implementing the global goals, although challenges remain. Over the past seven years, the Austrian Federal Chancellery and the Ban Ki-moon Foundation have worked closely to advance the SDGs in Austria, convening decision-makers from government, public administration, business, academia, and civil society through the SDG Dialogforum. This year's forum is organized under the theme“The SDGs as a Compass for a Resilient and Future-Oriented Society”.Following the forum, Ban Ki-moon met with Beate Meinl-Reisinger, Federal Minister for European and International Affairs of the Republic of Austria, and congratulated Austria for its election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the 2027-2028 term.“With its tradition as a UNHQ hub, Vienna can be a true bridgebuilder. I encourage Austria to keep climate and security, and Council reform, high on the agenda.” In particular, Ban Ki-moon encouraged Austria to use its standing as a hub for multilateralism and international diplomacy to keep the security risks posed by the climate crisis and the need to make the United Nations, including its Security Council, fit for the challenges of the 21st century high on the international agenda. Federal Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger said,“The world needs the United Nations now more than ever, and it needs a UN that delivers. When Austria takes its seat on the Security Council in January, human dignity will guide our work, from defending international law to setting clear rules on AI-powered weapons. Vienna has long been a place where the UN builds bridges, and we will carry that spirit into the Council."As the 2030 deadline approaches, Ban Ki-moon's message in Vienna was clear: progress on the SDGs must accelerate, but the commitment to leaving no one behind cannot end in 2030. The international community must continue building on the Agenda's achievements while confronting the challenges that remain.About the Ban Ki-moon FoundationThe Ban Ki-moon Foundation works to foster leadership for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals and the Paris Climate Agreement by inspiring today's leaders and empowering young changemakers. Through partnerships with governments, civil society, academia, and international organizations, the Foundation has reached more than 2.8 million people worldwide.

Katharina Choe

Ban Ki-moon Foundation

+43 664 9163287

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Ban Ki-moon Urges Renewed Commitment to the Global Goals During High-Level Visit to Vienna News Provided By Ban Ki-moon Foundation October 22, 2026, 16:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Environment, International Organizations, Politics, World & Regional



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