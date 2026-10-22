Washington, D.C. Puts First-In-The-Nation Speed Limiting Law Into Action

First Intelligent Speed Assistance devices installed for D.C.'s most dangerous drivers

- Michael Travars, president of LifeSaferWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Washington, D.C.'s Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) Program is now in effect, with the first devices installed in the vehicles of drivers convicted of aggravated reckless driving. Washington, D.C. was the first U.S. jurisdiction to enact an ISA requirement for high-risk drivers, and the launch moves that landmark law from legislation to real-world use.Under the program, administered by the District of Columbia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), district residents convicted of aggravated reckless driving must enroll in the ISA Program as a condition of keeping restricted driving privileges. DC DMV defines aggravated reckless driving to include driving at least 30 mph over the posted speed limit, as well as certain offenses involving driving at least 20 mph over the limit and causing bodily harm, a collision, or significant property damage.LifeSafer, a vehicle safety technology company, has completed its first installations. LifeSafer's active ISA technology uses GPS and mapped speed limit data to identify the applicable speed limit and limits accelerator response once a vehicle reaches the programmed threshold. It's designed to help drivers stay at legal speeds in real time.“For me, this work is personal. I have known far too many people killed in traffic crashes,” said LifeSafer President Michael Travars.“That's why everyone at LifeSafer is committed to preventing crashes before they happen. While active ISA lets super speeders keep getting to work and stay connected to their communities, it also builds safe driving habits and makes our streets safer for everyone. Washington, D.C. showed real leadership in recognizing what this technology can do.”“In July 2021, a speeding driver blew through a red light at 14th and K, slammed into my daughter Jamya's car, and fled the scene. She was only 20, with her whole life ahead of her,” said Dana Williams, a member of DC Families for Safe Streets.“I supported this program because I never want another mother to get the phone call I got that night. Now that the district's most reckless drivers have technology in their cars that keeps them from speeding, someone else's child gets to come home.”Families for Safe Streets, a national organization of traffic violence crash survivors and families who have lost loved ones, has led the national push for ISA requirements for repeat dangerous speeders through its Stop Super Speeders campaign.“Every family in our organization knows that a crash can't be undone,” said Amy Cohen, founder and president of Families for Safe Streets.“In 2013, my 12-year-old son Sammy was killed by a driver near our home, and nothing can bring him back. That's why prevention matters so much. Washington, D.C. led the country by recognizing that the most dangerous drivers need more than penalties after the fact. Every ISA device installed is a chance to stop the next crash before another family has to live what mine has.”The Washington, D.C. launch comes as ISA gains momentum nationwide. Nine jurisdictions have now enacted Stop Super Speeders laws requiring ISA for dangerous drivers: Washington, D.C., Virginia, Washington state, Arizona, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, and New York. Virginia became the first state to implement its program on July 1, 2026.“Washington, D.C. and Virginia are showing what ISA looks like once it moves beyond legislation,” Travars said.“As more jurisdictions consider similar approaches, these early programs will give courts, policymakers, and communities real-world evidence of how ISA works.”About LifeSaferFor more than 35 years, LifeSafer has led the way in vehicle safety innovation through advanced solutions and educational resources. LifeSafer is committed to making communities safer by reducing traffic-related injuries and fatalities while empowering individuals to make safer, smarter choices every time they get behind the wheel. Learn more at LifeSaferISA.About Families for Safe StreetsFamilies for Safe Streets is a national organization of traffic violence crash survivors and families who have lost loved ones. The organization confronts the preventable epidemic of traffic violence by advocating for life-saving changes and supporting those impacted by crashes. Learn more at FamiliesforSafeStreets.###

Alexis Bryson

LifeSafer Intelligent Speed Assistance

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