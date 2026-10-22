Beyond The Brochure: Fort Worth Seminar Reveals The Realities Of Senior Living

The Smart Senior Series

Free Smart Senior Series seminar offers an honest, unscripted look at life in Active 55+ and Independent Living communities.

FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Beautiful amenities, exciting activities, maintenance-free living, and new friendships. Senior living communities offer plenty of appealing benefits, but what's life REALLY like once the moving boxes are unpacked?On Thursday, November 5, at 1:30 p.m., the Smart Senior Series will present "Beyond the Brochure: The Reality of Senior Living" at the Fort Worth Botanic Garden. This free educational seminar will give older adults and their families an opportunity to hear directly from residents who have already made the move to Active 55+ and Independent Living communities.Rather than relying solely on marketing materials and community tours, attendees will hear firsthand accounts of what it's really like to make the transition to community living.The program will begin with a representative from senior living, who will discuss the lifestyle, amenities, and opportunities that senior living communities typically highlight when meeting with prospective residents.Then the conversation will shift to a panel of residents from several communities who will share their personal experiences, including what motivated their move, how they selected their communities, what surprised them, and what took some getting used to."There's a lot of information available about what senior living communities offer, but we wanted to take the conversation a step further," said Ingrid Sullivan, co-founder of Senior Downsizing Experts and the Smart Senior Series. "Who better to tell us what life is really like than the people who are living it every day? We want attendees to hear the good, the unexpected, and the lessons learned along the way."The seminar is designed for older adults who are considering a lifestyle change, as well as adult children and family members helping loved ones explore their options. In the moderated discussion residents will give their perspectives on everyday life, social connections, independence, activities, and the emotional side of leaving a longtime home."Our goal isn't to convince anyone that senior living is the right choice," Sullivan added. "It's to give people real information and different perspectives so they can make the decision that's right for them."Event DetailsEvent: Beyond the Brochure: The Reality of Senior LivingDate: Thursday, November 5, 2026Time: 1:30 p.m.Location: Fort Worth Botanic Garden, Fort Worth, TexasAdmission: Free for seniors and their guests; advance registration required as space is limited.Registration: Call 817-635-1043 or visit .About the Smart Senior SeriesThe Smart Senior Series is a free educational program presented by Senior Downsizing Experts, designed to help older adults and their families make informed decisions about aging, housing, lifestyle, and planning for the future. Through engaging presentations, expert discussions, and practical information, the series empowers attendees to explore their options with greater knowledge and confidence.Be Informed. Be Empowered. Be Smart.About Senior Downsizing ExpertsFounded in 2011 by Ingrid and John Sullivan, Senior Downsizing Experts specializes in helping older adults and their families navigate downsizing, rightsizing, and senior living transitions throughout the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. As part of the Sullivan & Sullivan Team at Keller Williams Realty, the team combines real estate expertise, move management coordination, and education to help clients make confident decisions about their next chapter.Learn more at .Media ContactSenior Downsizing ExpertsPhone: 817-635-1043Website:

Ingrid Sullivan

Senior Downsizing Experts

+1 817-330-9235

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Beyond the Brochure: Fort Worth Seminar Reveals the Realities of Senior Living News Provided By Senior Downsizing Experts October 22, 2026, 16:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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