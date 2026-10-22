Verasight Makes Professional-Grade Survey Research Available On Demand With New Self-Serve Platform

Verasight

Businesses and researchers can independently launch surveys in minutes, accessing verified respondents, voter-file validation and Census-based weighting

- Ben Leff, CEO and Co-Founder of Verasight

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Verasight, a nonpartisan survey research firm that collects verified, representative survey responses, today announced the launch of Verasight Self-Serve, a new platform that allows researchers to instantly launch studies to verified community.

The new platform makes Verasight's established survey research capabilities available on demand, giving organizations, researchers and commentators greater control over how and when they conduct research. By combining the convenience of self-service technology with Verasight's multi-mode respondent recruitment and rigorous verification, the offering is designed to make rigorous public opinion, political and market research more accessible.

"Our goal has always been to make high-quality survey research more accessible," said Ben Leff, CEO and Co-Founder of Verasight. "With Self-Serve, we're removing many of the traditional barriers to conducting rigorous research. Whether you're an academic researcher studying voter behavior or a business trying to understand its customers, you can now access verified respondents and launch surveys instantly, without sacrificing the research standards that make the results meaningful."

Unlike other self-serve survey products, Verasight recruits participants through multiple methods, including address-based sampling, person-to-person text messaging and dynamic online targeting, rather than relying solely on opt-in online panels. For political research, registered voter samples are validated against official voter-file records, with the option to append additional voter information to survey responses. Weights to Census benchmarks are produced when fielding closes and included with the final survey deliverable.

The platform supports nationally representative samples, registered voters, targeted demographic groups and convenience samples, allowing users to tailor research to their specific needs. It also works with existing survey programming software and offers the ability to convert Word questionnaires into Qualtrics-compatible QSF files, reducing the need to manually program surveys.

The launch provides a new option for organizations and individuals seeking to conduct research without the time and coordination traditionally associated with managed survey projects. Verasight Self-Serve allows users to control their study design and deployment while leveraging the company's established respondent recruitment and data-quality infrastructure.

Dr. Talbot Andrews, Assistant Professor in the Department of Government at Cornell University, who has already used the platform, said, "Verasight's Self-Serve platform was super easy to use, went quickly, and produced high-quality data that I'm really excited about. I have used other survey platforms, and Verasight's setup made my life so much easier."

Verasight Self-Serve is available now. The company is offering a 10% discount on Self-Serve studies through December 31, 2026. Researchers and organizations interested in the platform can contact... for additional information and a discount code or visit verasight/self-serve-surveys.

About Verasight

Verasight is a nonpartisan survey research company founded to expand access to high-quality survey data. Built by researchers and methodologists, Verasight combines multi-mode recruitment, 100% in-house data collection, and continuous verification to ensure every response comes from a real person. Its infrastructure powers academic research, government studies, and national media coverage, including polling data for ABC News, The Associated Press, CBS News, CNN, FOX News Media, and NBC News.



Stephen Francy

Rubenstein PR

+1 212-805-3017

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Verasight Makes Professional-Grade Survey Research Available on Demand with New Self-Serve Platform News Provided By Verasight October 22, 2026, 16:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Politics, Technology, Telecommunications, U.S. Politics



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