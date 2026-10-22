Global One Media and Focus Geosolutions Launch Geomodels Joint Venture

Geomodels will advance an interactive 3D visualization platform designed to help mining and exploration companies communicate complex geological information.

- Guillaume Doucet, CEO & Chief Product Officer, Geomodels Pte. Ltd, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Global One Media Group, an international investor marketing and digital communications firm, and Québec-based Focus Geosolutions Inc. are pleased to announce the launch of Geomodels Pte. Ltd., a new joint venture incorporated in Singapore on October 14, 2026, focused on advancing interactive 3D visualization technology for the mining and exploration sector.The partnership brings together Global One Media's experience in investor communications, content production and international distribution with the geological and technology expertise of Focus Geosolutions, based in Québec, Canada.Focus Geosolutions provides mineral exploration and technology services, with Geomodels developed as an interactive platform for presenting exploration projects through browser-based 3D visualization. The platform can display project information including terrain, drillholes, assays, mineralized zones, resources and reserves, geology and other points of interest in an interactive format that can be integrated directly into a company's website.Under the new joint venture, Guillaume Doucet, P.Geo., will serve as CEO & Chief Product Officer of Geomodels, overseeing the platform's technology, product development and technical direction. A professional geologist with experience in mineral exploration and software development, Doucet is also President of Focus Geosolutions and has worked on exploration projects across Canada.Bastien Boulay, Co-Founder & CEO of Global One Media Group, will serve as Managing Director of Geomodels, overseeing corporate strategy, commercial development, strategic partnerships and integration with the broader Global One Media ecosystem. Based in Singapore, Boulay will work closely with the Geomodels leadership team to support the company's international growth and expansion.Sarah Doucet will serve as Director & Strategic Advisor, supporting the company's strategic development and governance alongside the broader Geomodels and Global One Media teams.MAKING COMPLEX GEOLOGICAL INFORMATION EASIER TO UNDERSTANDMining and exploration companies routinely need to communicate large volumes of technical information, from drill results and geological interpretation to mineralized zones, project infrastructure and resource models.Geomodels is designed to make that information easier to explore visually by presenting project data through an interactive 3D environment directly in the browser. Rather than relying exclusively on static maps, slides or conventional project imagery, users can interact with different elements of a mining or exploration project and better understand their spatial relationships.The technology is intended to complement, rather than replace, technical reporting and conventional disclosure. For mining companies, it provides an additional visual layer for presenting complex project information to investors and other stakeholders in a more accessible format.“Geomodels is a natural extension of the work we already do with mining and exploration companies around the world,” said Bastien Boulay, Co-Founder and CEO of Global One Media Group and Managing Director of Geomodels.“Our clients are constantly communicating complex projects, technical milestones and investment stories to audiences that may not have a geological background. Geomodels adds a powerful visual layer to that process, helping make geological information easier to explore and understand. By combining Focus Geosolutions' geological and technology expertise with Global One Media's international marketing, content and distribution capabilities, we see an opportunity to develop Geomodels into a valuable global platform for the mining sector.”Guillaume Doucet added,“We are very pleased to begin a partnership with the dynamic team at Global One Media. This collaboration will allow us to develop the Geomodels platform even further, so that it becomes an indispensable tool for mining exploration company executives.”A NATURAL FIT WITHIN THE GLOBAL ONE MEDIA ECOSYSTEMMining and natural resources represent an important part of Global One Media's work with publicly traded and pre-IPO companies. The Group supports issuers through investor relations communications, strategic messaging, executive interviews, video production, digital marketing, websites, social media and targeted content distribution across international markets.Geomodels adds a specialized technical visualization capability to that ecosystem. By combining 3D geological data visualization, interactive maps, project presentations and immersive virtual tours with investor-facing communications and digital distribution, the joint venture is intended to provide mining and exploration companies with another way to explain projects that can otherwise be difficult to communicate through conventional two-dimensional formats.The venture is headquartered in Singapore, where Global One Media's management team is based and where Bastien Boulay will serve as Managing Director. Guillaume Doucet will lead product and technology development, while Sarah Doucet will support strategy and governance from Québec, Canada. Global One Media's international team will support the venture's brand development, commercialization, marketing and market expansion.PREPARING FOR A 2027 COMMERCIAL ROLLOUTDuring the fourth quarter of 2026, the partners are focused on preparing Geomodels for its next stage of development. Work includes advancing the technology and user experience, refining the brand and commercial positioning, establishing internal systems and preparing the infrastructure required to support a broader international commercial rollout.The partners are targeting January 2027 for the next phase of commercial expansion, supported by Global One Media's international network, client relationships and distribution capabilities.For more information and to explore the technology, visit .ABOUT GEOMODELSGeomodels Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-based technology company specializing in interactive project visualization for the mining and exploration industry. Its platform combines browser-based 3D models, interactive maps, project presentations and virtual tours to help companies present complex technical information in a more accessible and engaging format. Learn more:ABOUT GLOBAL ONE MEDIA GROUPGlobal One Media is an international investor marketing and digital communications firm serving publicly traded and pre-IPO companies. Through its fully integrated in-house model, the firm provides investor relations communications support through investment story development, strategic messaging, premium content creation, digital marketing and targeted multi-platform distribution. This integrated approach helps clients communicate their investment stories clearly, increase market visibility, connect with relevant investor audiences and build sustained awareness across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more:ABOUT FOCUS GEOSOLUTIONSFocus Geosolutions Inc. is a tech-driven mineral exploration services company. Built on strong expertise in applied geology, 3D modeling, GIS and full-stack web engineering, Focus delivers innovative digital solutions and high-value technical services to exploration companies in Canada and internationally. Learn more:MEDIA CONTACTFor media inquiries, interview requests or additional information regarding Geomodels and the joint venture, please contact us at:...

Guillaume Doucet

Geomodels Pte. Ltd.

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Global One Media and Focus Geosolutions Launch Geomodels Joint Venture News Provided By Global One Media Group October 22, 2026, 16:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Mining Industry, Technology



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