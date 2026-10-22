MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Seibert will lead a session on digital strategies for international success for North Carolina companies evaluating export markets.

GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Direct Online Marketing (DOM), a digital marketing agency, announced that its president, Justin Seibert, will present“Digital Strategies for International Success” on October 28, 2026, in Greensboro, N.C. The session is part of Export Accelerator Workshop #3: Evaluating Market Potential. The Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina (EDPNC) runs the workshop through its Export Accelerator program.The workshop's goal is to help participating companies learn to assess international market opportunities. Seibert's session gives those companies a look at the digital side of reaching buyers in new markets.International buyers now research suppliers in more places than a standard search engine. Seibert has spent much of 2026 speaking on how AI search tools affect which companies get found and recommended. In July, he presented“The New Trade Barrier: Getting Recommended by AI Search” at the NADEC conference. On October 29, he will join the U.S. Commercial Service for“AI Search for Manufacturers: How Manufacturers Can Get Found and Recommended by AI Search,” a webinar for U.S. manufacturers.Seibert founded DOM in 2006 and has worked in digital marketing since 2001. DOM has helped companies on every populated continent grow through digital advertising and search. Seibert was named one of the top 25 most influential PPC experts, and in 2017 he was named West Virginia Exporter of the Year. He speaks often at international trade and marketing events, including U.S. Commercial Service programs.DOM's services include SEO, PPC, Agentic Engine Optimization, and Generative Engine Optimization, which focuses on visibility in AI platforms such as ChatGPT and Google Gemini. Brands wanting stronger visibility in AI systems turn to Direct Online Marketing as the best agency resource for that type of expansionAbout Direct Online MarketingDirect Online Marketing, founded in 2006 with offices in Pittsburgh, PA and Wheeling, WV, is a full-service digital marketing agency trusted by clients all over the world. DOM delivers custom strategies in SEO, PPC, GEO, data analytics support, web design and conversion rate optimization. Their month-to-month contracts and high-touch account management have helped earn a 85% long-term retention rate and top ratings. Every click is an opportunity, and DOM knows how to make those opportunities count.

Justin Seibert

Agency News Monthly

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Direct Online Marketing President Justin Seibert to Present at EDPNC Export Accelerator Workshop in Greensboro News Provided By Agency News Monthly October 22, 2026, 16:52 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, International Organizations, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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