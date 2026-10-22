Cliffside West Los Angeles Highlights Integrated Dual Diagnosis Treatment

Outside of Cliffside West LA Treatment Center

One clinical team treats substance use and co-occurring depression, anxiety and trauma together for adults seeking care in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cliffside West Los Angeles is highlighting how its existing residential program treats substance use disorders alongside co-occurring mental health conditions. This educational overview is intended for individuals and families researching dual diagnosis treatment in Los Angeles who want to understand how detox, psychiatric care and therapy fit together in one plan on the city's Westside.Many people who seek help for alcohol or drug use are also living with depression, anxiety or the effects of trauma. When those concerns are handled in separate places by separate providers, patients and families can be left to coordinate care on their own. Cliffside's model brings both into the same treatment plan from the first days of care.When Substance Use and Mental Health OverlapAccording to the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), many people with substance use disorders also experience other mental disorders, such as depression, anxiety or bipolar disorder. NIMH notes that environmental factors such as stress or trauma, along with genetics, can contribute to developing both. It also identifies accurate diagnosis as key, because symptoms can overlap, and describes integrated care as combining mental health and substance use treatment so patients receive coordinated care in one place.The overlap is especially relevant with trauma. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' National Center for PTSD reports that more than 4 in 10 U.S. adults who have post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) also have problems with drug or alcohol use, and that treating PTSD and substance use at the same time works to treat both conditions.One Team and One PlanCliffside West Los Angeles provides dual diagnosis treatment for adults whose primary diagnosis is a substance use disorder and who are also experiencing mood conditions such as depression and bipolar disorder, anxiety and panic disorders, PTSD and trauma, or personality disorders including borderline personality disorder. The same clinicians treat both conditions and work from one shared plan.Many stays begin with medical detox, where licensed nurses provide round-the-clock care overseen by addiction medicine physicians. Psychiatric care starts during that same phase. A person does not need an existing mental health diagnosis to begin treatment. The team observes how a patient is doing as substances clear before drawing conclusions, which allows withdrawal effects to be separated from ongoing mental health symptoms.A psychiatrist specializing in addiction medicine meets with every patient at least once a week to review mood, sleep and medication. On arrival, the psychiatrist reviews each medication a patient takes and decides with the patient what to keep, adjust or change, so patients are asked to bring their records. When opioids are involved, medication-assisted treatment can help address cravings after detox.Evidence-Based Therapy in a Small Residential SettingCliffside's clinical approach is grounded in the Stages of Change model, combined with evidence-based practices and a strong therapeutic alliance. Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) addresses the thought patterns behind anxiety and cravings. Dialectical behavior therapy (DBT) builds skills for handling intense emotions without substances. Acceptance and commitment therapy (ACT) helps patients choose actions based on their personal values. Trauma work is paced so that it feels safe.Residential care takes place in two home-like residences, each with six beds, for adults 18 and older. Master's-level therapists work with a maximum of six patients, giving clinicians time to understand each person's history and goals. Individual therapy, group therapy and weekly psychiatric care are part of a structured daily routine, and stay on average more than 30 days. The program treats alcohol, cocaine, methamphetamine, opioids including fentanyl and heroin, and prescription drugs such as benzodiazepines.Including Families in CareSubstance use and mental health conditions can affect the whole family. Cliffside hosts a weekly family group for loved ones and offers family sessions for families who choose to participate. These sessions give family members a place to learn about co-occurring conditions, ask questions about the treatment plan and prepare for the transition home.Planning for Continued CareDischarge planning starts on the first day. A certified counselor case manager meets with each patient for at least an hour every week to build a discharge plan, which can include continued psychiatric and therapy care in Los Angeles or near home, as well as outpatient treatment or sober living when helpful. For people with co-occurring conditions, ongoing mental health care after residential treatment is part of that planning.After treatment, patients have one year of unlimited free access to Discovery365, a digital support platform. An alumni coordinator keeps former patients connected through a weekly alumni group led by an alum with six or more months of sobriety, a weekly evening alumni meeting and quarterly get-togethers such as surfing, yoga and beach cleanups.Exploring Dual Diagnosis Treatment in Los AngelesIndividuals and families can reach Cliffside West Los Angeles admissions 24 hours a day, seven days a week, at (877) 621-5810 to discuss substance use, mental health concerns, current medications and insurance verification. One admissions specialist stays with each person from the first call through admission. Coverage and admission depend on an individual review. Program details and the contact form are available on the Cliffside West Los Angeles website.The Cushdon House is located at 10700 Cushdon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064, and the Overland House at 2203 Overland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90064. Anyone in immediate crisis can call or text 988, the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Wes Morgan

Cliffside West LA

+1 877-621-5810

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